Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier Defends Irina Solomonova After Mean Girl Criticism: She Is a ‘Great Person’

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season 4.

In the Love Is Blind season 4 pods, Irina Solomonova made headlines for her outspoken nature — which seemed to rub several of her fellow contestants the wrong way, except for pod bestie Micah Lussier.

'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Is Here: Meet the Cast!

Read article

“I mean, you know what? So be it,” the marketing manager, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 4 premiere earlier this month. “What she did for me was make me laugh and reminded me who I am [and] that I like to laugh. I like to joke, like, this is a really serious situation, but I don’t have to be miserable. Like, I can enjoy myself a little bit and she gave me that, and for that, I don’t regret it.”

Micah continued: “I think there’s gonna be a lot that you don’t see on the show of amazing connections that I had with other girls and stuff, but you know what? [Irina] was what I needed at the time, and I think she’s a great person. I really do.”

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier Defends Irina Solomonova After Mean Girl Criticism: She Is a ‘Great Person’
Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova. Courtesy of Netflix (2)

Both Micah and Irina, 26, were cast as participants on the Netflix reality series, which premiered its fourth season on Friday, March 24. Within the first few episodes, they each found themselves in the center of a love triangle. Micah, for her part, was torn between Kwame Appiah and Paul Peden — who each struggled to pick between her and either Chelsea Griffin or Amber Wilder, respectively. Irina, meanwhile, quickly hit it off with criminal defense attorney Zack Goytowski despite his own challenges to choose between the Solo founder and fellow contestant Bliss Poureetezadi.

A rivalry between Irina and Bliss, 33, intensified as their respective feelings for Zack, 32, continued to grow in the pods. Things reached a boiling point when Irina seemed jealous that the senior program manager was baking cupcakes for Zack’s birthday — while she forgot what day it was. Both women even complained about one another to the Seattle resident, leaving him feeling torn about his final decision.

A Tangled Web! ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Love Triangles, More Messy Moments

Read article

After going back and forth, the fitness enthusiast ultimately ended his romance with Bliss in favor of Irina, who he proposed to sight unseen.

Love Is Blind’s Micah Lussier Defends Irina Solomonova After Mean Girl Criticism: She Is a ‘Great Person’
Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova. Courtesy of Netflix

“I think that no matter what choice I made, my heart was going to break, and it doesn’t mean that I’m not in love with Irina, it just means that I’m hurting from what I had to tell Bliss that I’d made up my mind,” Zack said during a confessional interview. “I chose Irina because she’s the one I trust the most.”

From the Pods to the Weddings: Behind-the-Scenes Rules of ‘Love Is Blind’

Read article

While the lawyer was overjoyed to eventually walk down the aisle with Irina, their post-pod connection hit a snag after his fiancée admittedly didn’t feel an in-person spark. The Russia native, however, did feel “so inspired” by her brief conversation with Paul, 29, who got engaged to Micah on the show. In a teaser for the upcoming episodes, Irina is seen confessing her feelings to her Love Is Blind pal, who did not have a chance to respond before the screen cut to black.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop on Fridays.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!