Sharing his truth. Love Is Blind alum Nick Thompson opened up about what led to his divorce with fellow Netflix personality Danielle Ruhl.

“There wasn’t a big catastrophic event,” the reality TV personality, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 17. “Just over time, these things started building up … I don’t wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn’t feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship.”

The pair met on season 2 of the dating series, which aired in the spring of 2021, and got engaged during the pod phase of the show. After exchanging vows in the season finale, they filed for divorce in August after one year of marriage. Thompson told Us that after leaving the whirlwind experience of the Netflix show, making the relationship work got more difficult.

“As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don’t see [right away] based on the way that we met,” he explained. “And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself.”

Although the marketing pro said he and Ruhl, 29, “took some steps to try and salvage the relationship,” including couple’s therapy, the duo are not currently on speaking terms. “For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore,” Thompson said.

Last month, Ruhl shared a message via her Instagram Story that some fans interpreted as a dig at her estranged husband.

“Don’t let anyone, especially a partner, make you feel inadequate with your strengths and worse about your struggles. The fact ‘someone’ is interacting with and amping up the conversations that negatively talk about my mental health — and pretending to be an advocate or care ‘publicly’ is incredibly disappointing,” the Netflix personality wrote.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the cryptic post came one day after the marketing director’s ex shared his support for Suicide Prevention Day.

Thompson told Us of Ruhl’s comments: “I know that hurt people, hurt people, and I know that this is really hard. It’s hard for her. I know it’s hard for her. It’s hard for me.”

The “How Men Think” podcaster added: “I know in my heart that I did absolutely the best I possibly could in that relationship. I gave it everything that I had, and that I think proves, to my point, that it wasn’t what she needed. … I think it’s unfortunate that you have to disparage or stay stuck in this place.”