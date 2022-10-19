Nick Thompson: 'Love Is Blind' Cast Is Taking 'Sides' After Danielle Split

Tested allegiances. Nick Thompson opened up about how his Love Is Blind costars reacted to his split from Danielle Ruhl — and it sounds like not many have kept in touch.

“I feel like sides were chosen. I don’t think they necessarily needed to be, but they were,” Thompson, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 17. “That’s why I’m focusing on who my friends are. They’re here for me every day.”

The Netflix personality praised his loved ones — both on and offline — who have supported him during the major life change. “I have amazing fan support on my social media. I get people checking in on me and it’s funny because I’m like, ‘OK, you watch someone on reality TV and then I’m kind of done,'” he shared. “I don’t even really watch that much reality TV.”

The “Conversations” podcast host continued: “But to have people that have never met me and just see me for who I am — I’m doing the best I can and then I’m struggling. [To have them] reach out just to check in is very heartwarming on top of having an amazing support group of family and friends as well.”

During season 2 of Love Is Blind, viewers watched Thompson form a connection with Ruhl, 28. The former couple, who were the first to get engaged on the show, exchanged vows while cameras were rolling. In August, Us confirmed that Ruhl filed to end her marriage to the Illinois native.

According to Thompson, most of his former cast members have not reached out since the news made headlines.

“I actually have not talked to anyone or heard from anyone on the cast except Shane [Jansen],” Thompson revealed. “But I did send Jarrette [Jones] a text and DMed Iyanna [McNeely after their split in August]. [I sent] them support and let them know that if they need anything, I’m here for them.”

Thompson admitted that it “hurt a little” to not have any of his costars check in on him. “I felt like we were having sides and I didn’t think that was necessary. I’m not really a who’s right and who’s wrong kind of person. I’m like, everybody has their perspective, let’s just all respect each other,” he detailed. “But it’s OK because everyone’s entitled to their own opinions and everyone has their own things going on. So, it was a little hurtful, but I don’t hold any grudges.”

For the reality star, the bond between him and the season 2 cast will always be there.

“Whether [we are] close right now or not, we are all in this experience together,” Thompson added. “So, I truly want what’s best for everybody that I met over there. I can’t think of any other way to put it. I just hope everybody finds their inner peace [and] finds their path forward. They can do that however they need to do that.”

Season 3 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix Wednesday, October 19.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi