Keeping it real. Danielle Ruhl responded to fans asking her why she doesn’t seem more upset following her split from husband Nick Thompson — revealing she’s more heartbroken than they think.

“It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?'” the Love Is Blind alum, 29, said in a recent video shared via her Instagram Story. “Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Chicago native filed for divorce from her husband, 36, whom she met during season 2 of the Netflix reality series. The duo, who were one of two couples to wed during the season finale, celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June.

Neither Ruhl nor Thompson have publicly commented on what led to the breakup, but the marketing pro revealed that she’s been struggling behind the scenes despite sharing photos of herself having fun with friends.

“Can barely see out of my eyes from crying,” Ruhl wrote in another Instagram Story post, sharing a photo of herself taken during one of her more emotional moments. “I deal with these situations like anyone else. Sending love to all.”

In another video, the Netflix personality joked that she could post more content showing herself coping with the split if that’s what her followers really wanted to see. “If you would rather have me sit here posting Stories, sobbing, I could easily do that. It’s what I spend most of my days doing,” she said, noting that she is quick to cry for many reasons. “But I do cry all of the time. I cry easily. I cry when I’m happy, I cry when I’m sad. But who wants to see that? Come on.”

Until their breakup, the reality star and Thompson were the last season 2 couple that was still together as news broke Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones called it quits days prior. Earlier this year, Ruhl exclusively told Us that the duo wanted to have a second wedding after walking down the aisle for TV.

“At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there,” she explained in July. “Like, I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that. It’s just like when we have the time.”

She also said that she and the “Conversations With Nick Thompson” podcast host were thinking about expanding their family — but not for a while.

“I can’t wait to have kids to embarrass the heck out of both Nick and them. Like, I can’t wait,” she told Us. “However, we got married really quickly and so it’s not anywhere in the [cards for] next two years. Maybe after that, but we really just wanna take the time to focus on one another.”

The former couple are set to appear in the season 2 reunion special Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which premieres on Netflix Friday, September 16.