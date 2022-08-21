The final couple remaining from season 2 of Love Is Blind has called it quits as Danielle Ruhl has filed for divorce from Nick Thompson.

Us Weekly can confirm Ruhl filed to end her marriage to Thompson in Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois earlier this month. The twosome have yet to publicly comment on the split, which comes after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June.

Just last month, Ruhl exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo couldn’t wait to have kids but were planning on focusing on their relationship for the “next two years.” She also said the couple wanted to walk down the aisle again after getting married on the Netflix show.

“At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there. Like, I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that. It’s just like when we have the time,” she said on July 21. “We didn’t question the decision of marriage, but I remember we, actually, in the pods, made a bucket list of the things that we wanted to do after the show was done. And one of the first things was going to this restaurant, and we sit there and we look around [and] we’re, like, waiting for someone to tell us what to do. It was funny, like, even at our wedding, we’re like, ‘Are we supposed to cut the cake?’ Like you feel like you need permission to do [things].”

Fans watched Ruhl and Thompson exchange vows on the season 2 finale of Love Is Blind, which started streaming earlier this year. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones were the only other couple to tie the knot. They announced their own breakup on Wednesday, August 17.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best,” they wrote in a joint statement. “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The twosome concluded: “Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Fans are expected to watch both former couples alongside their costars on Love Is Blind: After the Altar later this year.

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants