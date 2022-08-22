Their biggest challenge yet. Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely‘s relationship woes appear to be front and center in the first look at the season 2 Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

Netflix dropped a trailer for the upcoming reality TV follow-up on Monday, August 22, days after the Chicago residents announced their split. “Marriage is not easy,” Jarrette says in the clip. “Like, if anybody tries to tell you it is, that’s a lie.”

Elsewhere in the teaser, Iyanna tells her then-husband, “My parents know everything,” before he gets grilled by her relatives, one of whom asks, “Is there something that you’re not sharing?”

The Kennesaw State alum seemingly turns to costar Natalie Lee for advice. “He’s never been held accountable,” Iyanna claims, without naming who she’s referring to. “He’s immature.”

As dramatic music plays over footage of the season 2 cast, Iyanna wonders, “Is this a mistake that we made or is this something that should be fought for?”

Less than one week before the trailer’s debut, Iyanna and Jarrette took to social media to announce their breakup. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK,” the duo wrote in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, August 17. “Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best. … Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The duo’s Love Is Blind journey was filled with highs and lows, with Jarrette spending much of season 2 torn between his feelings for Iyanna and Mallory Zapata. “On paper, me and Mal would’ve worked out. … I think with Iyanna — she was vastly different and I think those differences are things that I needed in my life to help me grow and be a better person and be a better husband,” he exclusively told Us in March.

Iyanna and the healthcare consultant weren’t the only season 2 couple to struggle outside of the pods. Us confirmed on Sunday, August 21, that Danielle Ruhl filed for divorce from Nick Thompson in Illinois earlier this month. They celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June.

Along with the two couples who tied the knot during the season 2 finale, the After the Altar trailer catches up with the stars who left the show single, including Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams, Shaina Hurley and Shayne Jansen. Following their Love Is Blind stints, Deepti and Kyle sparked dating rumors — and they appear to weigh their connection during the reunion special.

“If we take it there, it could be the best thing ever,” Deepti says. “But what if it doesn’t work out?”

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 2 hits Netflix on September 16.

