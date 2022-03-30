Letting it all out. Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen sat down for an interview with Nick Viall — and he didn’t hold back about his time on the Netflix series.

The Chicago native, 32, detailed where he stands with ex-fiancée Natalie Lee during the Wednesday, March 30, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, revealing that he and the consulting manager, 29, have met up several times since filming wrapped.

“We reconnected four times after the show,” the real estate agent told the former Bachelor lead, 41. “We tried four times — just recently this past weekend.” Shayne was seemingly referring to the weekend of March 26, as he taped the podcast episode on Tuesday, March 29.

Shayne and Natalie were one of only five couples to make it to the altar during season 2 of Love Is Blind, which premiered last month. They split on their wedding day after an off-camera fight made Natalie change her mind about walking down the aisle. While they initially seemed to be on good terms after filming, Shayne hinted that their relationship has recently deteriorated.

“Some things happened in the last couple days where it’s like, ‘I’m fed up with it now,'” he explained on the podcast. After Nick suggested that Natalie might not be happy after listening to the interview, Shayne replied that he would be OK with that. “I’m sick of her getting away scot-free,” he added.

Earlier this month, Natalie exclusively told Us Weekly that she had no ill will toward Shayne after their split. “We did give it another shot after our wedding,” she said on March 4. “So we did continue our relationship for several months and we parted ways after that. But we are friends right now and I wish him all the best.”

Days later, however, an insider told Us that the former couple were no longer friendly with one another. “They are not on good terms at the moment,” the source explained. “They haven’t been communicating and stopped following each other on social media.”

According to Shayne, some of the tension arose because of his past relationship with Shaina Hurley. The hairstylist, 32, harbored feelings for Shayne during season 2 even after she got engaged to Kyle Abrams, but nothing romantic happened between the pair. Earlier this month, Us confirmed that she is engaged to boyfriend Chris Lardakis.

“[Natalie and I] were having a conversation yesterday, and … she calls me a disgusting human being, all this kind of stuff,” Shayne claimed. “She still can’t get over the whole Shaina stuff.”

After the podcast dropped, Natalie responded to Shayne’s claims in a lengthy post shared via her Instagram Stories. “We dated twice after our wedding, not four times,” she wrote. “Recently we met up to discuss the possibility of reconciliation but ultimately agreed not to date until he changed some of his behaviors.”

Keep scrolling for more revelations from Shayne’s appearance on “The Viall Files.”