Moving on! Shaina Hurley didn’t find her soulmate on Love Is Blind, but she’s ready to walk down the aisle.

The reality star, 32, made her romance with Chris Lardakis Instagram official on Sunday, March 13, just days after revealing that she is in a “pretty serious” relationship following her time on the Netflix series.

“He’s been great throughout the whole situation,” the hairstylist said during the March 2 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I’m happy.”

Shaina introduced fans to the contractor with a series of photos showing the duo on vacation in Greece. “My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞,” she captioned the pictures. One day later, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple are engaged.

In season 2 of Love Is Blind, Shaina developed feelings for both Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen. She ultimately got engaged to Kyle, 29, but their relationship hit a speed bump when she admitted that she still had feelings for Shayne, 32.

Shaina and the glazier called it quits after leaving the pods. During the reunion special, which debuted earlier this month, she admitted that she felt “manipulated” by Kyle’s proposal because he asked her to marry her using his mother’s engagement ring. “It was a people-pleasing moment and I should have never said yes to you,” she explained. “I should have never said yes.”

Kyle, for his part, revealed that he wishes he’d proposed to Deepti Vempati, who got engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee after the pods. “I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” he said. ”That’s what I learned the most. I f–ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

The construction worker and the data analyst, 31, have since been spotted spending time together in Chicago, where they both live.

“Kyle and I hang out all the time, even before reunion,” Deepti said during the March 8 episode of the “We Have the Receipts” podcast. “He’s, like, my best friend. So, I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes.”

When cohost Lauren Speed-Hamilton pointed out that friends sometimes become lovers, Deepti replied: “That’s the best way, build a friendship first. Let’s see if it goes anywhere. We’ll see how it goes.”

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Shaina’s fiancé: