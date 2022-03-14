Love Is Blind's Shake Shares 'Newlyweds' Clip, Slams Sad Nick Lachey

Shots fired — again. Love Is Blind‘s Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee called out the show’s cohost Nick Lachey, this time using a vintage clip from MTV’s Newlyweds.

“Sound on,” the veterinarian, 33, wrote in an Instagram Story posted on Monday, March 14. “@NickLachey not even opening the car door for his wife. Sad.”

The video showed the 98 Degrees singer, 48, and his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, getting into their car in a parking lot. “You don’t wanna open the door for me?” the Open Book author, 41, asked her then-husband. “No,” the Masked Singer winner replied.

“At the beginning of our marriage, you were so eager to open the door for me,” Simpson said. Lachey quipped back: “That’s because at the beginning of our marriage I got laid.”

The Ohio native and the “Irresistible” singer, who tied the knot in October 2002, split in December 2005. The early days of their marriage were documented on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired from August 2003 to March 2005.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has since moved on with Vanessa Lachey, with whom he hosts Love Is Blind. Chatterjee has been feuding with the couple, who wed in 2011, since the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion debuted earlier this month.

During the reunion, the cohosts put the controversial contestant on blast for prioritizing looks above all when the premise of the show focuses on getting to know someone without knowing anything about their appearance.

“Love is not purely blind to me,” he replied. “I want it to be partially blind. I want it to be: ‘Love Is Blurry,’ OK?”

Later in the episode, Chatterjee told the NCIS: Hawai’i star, 41, that she was the only woman on the show that he found attractive. After the reunion debuted, Chatterjee called out Nick in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking,” he wrote on March 7. “Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive twat for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right? Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets. Say hi to @vanessalachey for me.”

Later that week, Chatterjee’s ex-fiancée, Deepti Vempati, claimed that he tried to flirt with Vanessa another time during filming, but the moment was cut.

“Can I tell you, he was hitting on her at the couples reveal,” she said during the Tuesday, March 8, episode of the “We Have the Receipts” podcast. “It’s so disrespectful.”

After the reunion, the Lacheys opened up about making the special, which they said took three or fours hours to film.

“There’s really no way to predict or know how anyone is gonna act at any given point,” Nick exclusively told Us Weekly. “So, I didn’t go in with any kind of expectation. I knew there were certainly some things that people felt like they wanted to get some closure on, and I think that those were accomplished for the most part.”

