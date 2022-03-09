The saga continues. Love Is Blind‘s season 2 reunion has come and gone, but Deepti Vempati claims there was plenty of off-camera Abhishek “Shake” Chaterjee drama that viewers didn’t see.

Fans saw the veterinarian try to flirt with cohost Vanessa Lachey during the Friday, March 4, reunion, but according to Deepti, that wasn’t the only time he made a pass at the NCIS: Hawai’i star, 41. “Can I tell you, he was hitting on her at the couples reveal,” Deepti said during the Tuesday, March 8, episode of the “We Have the Receipts” podcast. “It’s so disrespectful.”

During the reunion episode, the DJ told Nick Lachey that the only person on set he was attracted to was his wife. “We’re animals,” Shake added, claiming that he couldn’t help his attraction because it was instinctive.

“No, you treat animals,” the 98 Degrees singer, 48, replied. “We’re human beings.”

According to Deepti, Shake’s off-camera antics during the season didn’t stop there. “He made a lot of the other girls cry,” she claimed during the podcast. “They don’t show that, but I actually had to talk him about that. And it was, like, a rocky step in our progression in the pods.”

Deepti and Shake struggled throughout season 2 with their physical attraction to each other, which the veterinarian claimed was very important to him. At their wedding in the season finale, Deepti ultimately decided not to marry the veterinarian, saying instead that she chose herself.

“After filming had wrapped, I tried to be friends with him, and as the days unfolded I kind of saw more of his true character,” Deepti added during the podcast. “I realized the face or the mask that he put on during filming is nowhere near the person that I thought he was. And it kind of sucks.”

The reality star went on to say that she left every post-show outing with Shake feeling “drained” because he always had a “problem” with at least one person in the room. “It’s such a red flag and it’s usually a woman,” she added. “He just doesn’t know how to talk to women. It’s so degrading and it’s misogynistic.”

Deepti said the exes are no longer friends, but she wouldn’t “abandon” Shake if there was ever a situation where he “really, really” needed her. “Honestly, after reunion, I realized it’s not my problem anymore,” she added.

Though her romance with Shake didn’t work out, Deepti did make a lasting connection on the show with Kyle Abrams, who revealed during the reunion that he wished he’d proposed to her instead of Shaina Hurley.

“Kyle and I hang out all the time, even before reunion,” Deepti said. “He’s, like, my best friend. So, I don’t know, we’ll see where it goes.”

She admitted that she was attracted to Kyle in the pods as well, but the glazier didn’t want to propose to her because she was so into Shake.

“I could envision this life with Shake, I could kind of see the future there,” she recalled. “With Kyle, it would just be so spontaneous, like adventurous and fun, but I didn’t know where exactly it would go, and so I kind of picked the stable route I guess.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!