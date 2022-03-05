Are they or aren’t they? After fans watched Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati end up single following dramatic Love Is Blind season 2 relationships, the duo are now fueling romance speculation.

Kyle, 29, shared a TikTok video on Friday, March 4, as he sat in front of the camera in silence. The glazier eventually panned the camera to reveal Deepti, 31, standing in the corner of the room and wearing a matching white shirt.

While the Netflix personalities have not further addressed the video or their relationship status, the TikTok collaboration comes hours after the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion dropped, in which Kyle admitted his feelings.

“I have a huge regret. Biggest regret is I should have asked Deepti to marry me,” Kyle revealed during the reunion, which began streaming on Friday. “That’s what I learned the most. I f—ked up. I should have tried harder for you. I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry. … Yeah, and it pisses me off because [Shake] wasted such a good opportunity.”

The information data analyst previously accepted a proposal from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee sight-unseen in the pods before calling off the engagement on the wedding day finale. The veterinarian, for his part, raised eyebrows throughout the experiment after repeatedly admitting he did not find his then-partner physically attractive.

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” Deepti exclusively told Us Weekly in February ahead of the finale. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess. I knew what I had to do [on our wedding day]. No one should have doubts about me and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

Kyle, for his part, proposed to fellow contestant Shaina Hurley. However, after conflicting views on religion, he and the 32-year-old hairstylist eventually went their separate ways. (Kyle is an atheist while Shaina is a devout Christian.)

“I thought I was giving in a lot. Those are things that [with] normal dating, I would’ve written her off right away,” Kyle told Us last month. “The first time I gave in. So I thought maybe she would — she should — too. I thought it was a mutual thing, but I guess not. I didn’t wanna quit. I wanted to give everything I had.“

He continued: “I didn’t want any regrets of just ending it to end it. And plus, I was following through with the process, you know, that’s kind of what they told us in the beginning — ‘Don’t quit too early, use your allotted time, you have this time to figure it all out.’ And I did everything I could do.”

Kyle admitted to Us that he doesn’t “really talk” to his former fiancée, revealing “that ship has sailed.” Shaina, for her part, revealed earlier this month that she is happily dating a new man since the show concluded.

Love Is Blind season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

