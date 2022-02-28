Family first! Love Is Blind‘s Deepti Vempati may not have gotten the happy ending she pictured with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee — but her brother thinks that’s for the best.

Sunny Vempati and his partner, Hina, penned a lengthy Instagram tribute to Deepti days after the season 2 finale hit Netflix on Friday, February 25, thanking fans for their support after the “roller-coaster of a season.”

The twosome wrote: “Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!!! We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman, you’ve inspired so many people to realize their self worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less. We wish you didn’t pick that [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people.”

Deepti got engaged to Shake in the pods, but once the pair got back to the real world, things took a rocky turn. Shake frequently told his costars and friends that he didn’t feel a physical attraction to his then-fiancée and was undecided about whether he would say “I do” on their wedding day.

Viewers saw Shake grapple with his feelings toward Deepti, who ultimately turned him down at the altar and walked away as a single woman. Her brother gushed over the support they’ve seen from fans throughout the season, adding that the whole family felt “very thankful” for all the kind words.

“Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser,” Sunny continued. “You minimized my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life. Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS. THAT’S the person she is.”

The message concluded: “In spite of your best efforts to pretend this was all fictional and it was because of the ‘edit’, no one forced you to say those words. We welcomed you into our home, and you saw it as an opportunity for clout; so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life and stay the f–k away from my sister.”

Deepti went on to share her brother’s statement via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 27, adding, “The love and support from my family is unmatched.”

During the season finale, the data analyst told Shake, “I deserve somebody who knows for sure [that they love me]. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say ‘no.'”

Deepti opened up about her choice during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly earlier this month, explaining, “There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members. I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess. … I knew what I had to do.”

The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion hits Netflix on Friday, March 4.

