Love Is Blind’s Deepti on Walking Away From Shake: 'I Deserve the Best'

It’s safe to say Deepti Vempati doesn’t regret walking away from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee on their wedding day.

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” Deepti exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Friday, February 25, finale of Love Is Blind. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess.”

Throughout season 2, fans saw Shake struggle with not having a physical connection to Deepti. In several scenes, he referred to his fiancée as his “aunt.” While viewers didn’t see the couple discuss their issues with each other, Deepti told Us that they were “pretty transparent throughout our whole process” about how they were “not perfect in any way.”

When it came time for their nuptials, she told Us that she was “full of mixed emotions.” In the end, she turned him down at the altar.

“I knew what I had to do,” she continued. “No one should have doubts about me [on our wedding day] and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

Deepti and Shake weren’t the only pair who opted not to get married. Two other duos — Salvador “Sal” Perez and Mallory Zapata, and Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee — also walked away on their wedding days.

“I was a roller-coaster of emotions [at the wedding]. I was just feeling everything, and I really was trying to wrap my head around everything that we had been through together,” Sal exclusively told Us. “I was really just kind of summarizing it in my head and I knew that at that moment of my wedding, I just wanted to make that choice with her. I wanted to see how I felt in that moment with her. It was a crazy day.”

Two pairs — Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl — did exchange vows, while Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams called it quits weeks before the weddings.

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” Kyle exclusively told Us. “There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed.”

Love Is Blind season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Fans will get an update on where all the couples stand at the reunion special, which starts streaming on Friday, March 4.

