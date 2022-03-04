The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion saw some feuds mend while sparking new drama with Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and — well, pretty much everybody.

Shake was in the hot seat during the special, which started streaming on Friday, March 4, but he also inserted himself into a lot of the conversation.

During one segment, Iyanna McNeely told her controversial costar that he would “seriously benefit from seeing a psychologist and figuring out some coping skills to navigate relationships as a narcissist.” She added that he’s going to “continue to damage relationships” if he didn’t get help.

Fans watched Deepti Vempati dump Shake at the altar during the finale and after seeing what he said about their lack of physical connection when she watched the show back, Deepti knew she made the right decision.

“It’s OK to not be physically attracted to somebody. Guess what? There are a million other people who are. It’s the way you go about life,” she told her ex at the reunion. “It’s how you do it and how you say it that’s extremely disrespectful and degrading to women. And I’m so happy for every single person sitting on this couch today because they have my back and they call you out.”

Natalie Lee chimed in and revealed that Shake said a lot worse things off camera, with Iyanna calling what viewers saw the “watered-down version” of Shake.

“I don’t understand how you don’t feel remorse,” Natalie said before Deepti pointed out that “every single person here has an issue with you.”

Even hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey got into it with Shake. When he doubled down on the importance of physical appearance, Vanessa told him that he’s on “the wrong dating show.”

“But I wanted to be partially blind,” Shake fired back. “I wanted to be, Love Is Blurry.… We all have our physical preferences. Listen, every woman in here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa — and I wish I wasn’t! I wish I wasn’t. The point is, it’s not a choice.”

After he added that “it’s nature” and “we’re animals,” Nick stepped in.

“No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. There’s a big difference,” the musician said to the veterinarian.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix. Scroll through for the biggest revelations from the reunion: