Love Is Blind's Shake Calls Kyle a 'Serial Cheater' Ahead of Reunion

A head start on the drama. Love Is Blind‘s season 2 reunion hasn’t premiered yet, but Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams are already exchanging barbs.

The trouble began in the comments section of a teaser post shared by the Netflix series’ official Instagram account on Friday, February 25. “Just me enjoying the train wreck😜,” Kyle wrote in response to the post, which included a photo of him grinning while Shake and Shayne Jansen appeared to argue.

The veterinarian replied directly to his costar’s comment, writing, “Translation: you’re a little bihh.” In a separate comment, he added, “Imma warn you. I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION.”

The feud escalated on Tuesday, March 1, when Shake shared additional thoughts about the reunion via his Instagram Story. “I felt like [the] villain so I played one,” he wrote. “Low key was kinda fun at times but yeah be warned LMAOOOO.”

He also reposted an E! News article about his and Kyle’s original Instagram exchange and accused his costar of having a reputation for repeated infidelity.

“Hey @KyleAbrams10 you’re a serial cheater and everyone in Chicago knows it,” Shake wrote. “Hope your 6 pack makes up for your lack of loyalty.” The reality star also shared several memes that showed Kyle saying, “I don’t know what that is” when asked if he is a “loyal,” “sincere” or “decent” man.

Kyle, for his part, has not yet commented on Shake’s allegations. (Us Weekly reached out for comment.) The glazier ended season 2 single after he and Shaina Hurley decided to split because of their religious differences. Last month, he told Us that he hadn’t spoken to his ex since filming ended.

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” he said. “There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed.”

Shake’s Love Is Blind run also ended without a wedding when his fiancée, Deepti Vempati, left him at the altar. Throughout the season, he repeatedly told his friends and costars that he didn’t feel physically attracted to Deepti and wasn’t sure he would say “I do” on the big day.

The information data analyst ultimately made the decision for him, turning down Shake’s offer of marriage and walking away a single woman. “There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” Deepti exclusively told Us last month, explaining why she decided to leave him. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess.”

Shake seemingly addressed his split in an Instagram video on Tuesday, saying that he doesn’t have regrets about what went down.

“One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things, certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak about,” he explained. “I’m not sorry. I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could, and at the end of the day, I’m gonna live my best life going forward.”

Love Is Blind season 2 is currently streaming via Netflix. The reunion premieres Friday, March 4.

