Love Is Blind's Shayne Reacts to Rumor That He's Dating Shaina Post-Show

Clearing the air. Love Is Blind star Shayne Jansen took to social media to clarify where he stands with fellow contestant Shaina Hurley.

“To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship,” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 27. “I wish her all the best.”

Throughout season 2 of the Netflix series, Shaina was clear about her feelings for Shayne, but he ultimately decided to propose to Natalie Lee instead. Shaina, meanwhile, got engaged to Kyle Abrams.

Neither couple survived the season finale, which premiered on Friday, February 25. Kyle and Shaina had already split, while Natalie didn’t go through with her wedding to Shayne.

The consulting manager and the Chicago native made it to the altar, but after Shayne said, “I do,” Natalie walked back down the aisle alone. Natalie later revealed that the former couple had an off-camera fight the night before their wedding that led to their breakup.

In his post on Sunday, Shayne expressed regret about what happened with his ex during filming. “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man,” he wrote. “I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

Shaina, for her part, told Us Weekly that she thought she had an “organic” connection with Shayne despite his romance with Natalie. “There’s some regrets,” she added. “I just wish I was a little bit more forthright from the beginning [and] kind of prepared myself more, but can you prepare yourself?”

The hairstylist’s feelings for Shayne weren’t the only reason for her split from Kyle, who told Us that he hasn’t spoken to her since their engagement ended during the show.

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” he explained. “There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed.”

One of the duo’s biggest clashes came over their feelings on religion. Shaina is a devout Christian, while Kyle is an atheist. The glazier said he probably wouldn’t have tried to date a similarly spiritual person outside of the show, but he decided to give Shaina a shot.

“I thought I was giving in a lot. Those are things that [with] normal dating, I would’ve written her off right away,” he told Us. “The first time I gave in. So I thought maybe she would — she should — too. I thought it was a mutual thing, but I guess not.”

Love Is Blind season 2 is now available to stream via Netflix.

