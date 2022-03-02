Off the market — and clearing the air. While opening up about her time on Love Is Blind, Shaina Hurley revealed that she now has a boyfriend.

“I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious,” the Netflix star said on the “Viall Files” podcast on Wednesday, March 2, noting that her new man has been ”nothing but a support” as the reality show makes headlines. “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

Shaina got engaged to Kyle Abrams in the pods on season 2 of Love Is Blind — something she told Nick Viall she regrets.

“I should have just said no to Kyle and followed my gut, and I didn’t,” she said. “Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment. This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had intention, I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.’”

The twosome subsequently joined the other couples for a trip to Mexico, but Shaina left early. While it seemed like she ditched Kyle with no warning, she told the former Bachelor that wasn’t the case.

“I would not just leave him in Mexico. Unfortunately, why I left wasn’t on film, so they weren’t able to show that,” she explained. “I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

One relationship issue between Shaina and Kyle was religion as she is a devout Christian, and he doesn’t believe in God. Shaina’s other connection, Shayne Jansen, also wasn’t religious, which confused fans.

“When we were in the pods, I had said, ‘What is your view on it?’ And [Shayne] goes, ‘I believe in God.’ He goes, ‘I go to church, probably what, four times a year? But I’m not a very religious person.’ He told me, ‘If my wife is, like, a person of faith, I’m going to support her.’ So Shayne had put that upfront right away. Kyle was — it didn’t show it — he just was not going to budge on that. And so it wasn’t necessarily, like, I need a religious, crazy Christian.”

Shaina also claimed that Kyle has “character flaws” that the Netflix series didn’t air. When Nick pushed for details, she played coy, but added, “There [should be] a mutual respect there and Kyle did not respect me at the end of the day.”

When it comes to her romance with Shayne, who proposed to Natalie Lee in the pods, Shaina claimed it wasn’t portrayed accurately either.

“The biggest disconnect would definitely be the fact that I was a homewrecker trying to ruin Shayne and Natalie’s relationship,” she said. “And that wasn’t the case at all. Like, because there was so much [that happened] off film — the whole beach scene, the ship with Shayne had sailed way back, weeks prior in the pods. Because everything wasn’t able to be put into the episodes, no one got to see the true story. It definitely appeared that I was, like, trying to break them up, [but] it’s not the case at all.”

The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion starts streaming on Netflix Friday, March 4.

