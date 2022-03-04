A messy reality TV feud. While Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati have both been outspoken about what contributed to their Love Is Blind split, the veterinarian has continually claimed that he’s not sorry for his honesty. Now, Nick Viall has weighed in.

After the Wisconsin native, 41, welcomed Deepti, 31, on his “Viall Files” podcast, Shake, 33, took issue with how he was portrayed.

“By saw my character come out you mean went back to dating my usual type. Like what were you expecting,” Shake wrote via Instagram comment after the former Bachelor promoted the interview. “You said no to me at the altar. You got upset when I posted pics with other girls?”

Nick, for his part, replied: “No she means your complete lack of self-awareness that you so perfectly demonstrate with this comment. Learn how to take an L.”

The aspiring DJ continued the duo’s feud with another comment of his own, writing, “Suck it Nick.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum later shared a screenshot of the social media exchange as a “lesson” to guys on “how not to take an L.”

“Too many of you when you are rejected or criticized for your actions, instead of responding with humility that might get someone to reconsider their position on you, you will do the very thing that verifies why you should have been rejected or criticized in the first place,” Nick explained in a Thursday, March 3, Instagram video. “Is it normal to get defensive when you feel criticized or rejected? Yes. But the difference between being a child and a mature, attractive adult would be your ability to control those emotions.”

Deepti previously opened up about her split from Shake during the Wednesday, March 2, episode of Nick’s podcast, revealing where the former fiancés stood after their Netflix appearance.

“After filming had wrapped, I was under the impression that we could at least celebrate this friendship that we built cause we’ve gone through something so insane and that like no one else understands,” Deepti explained at the time. “As the days unfolded after filming had wrapped, I just started to see more of his true character. … I was so disappointed. Honestly, there are no words. And I’m pretty sure he got a good edit. I’ve heard from castmates that he said way worse. So that says something.”

During season 2 of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February, Shake and Deepti quickly bonded over their shared cultural experiences and vulnerabilities. However, after meeting in person following Shake’s proposal, he admittedly struggled to feel a physical attraction to his then-partner. In the end, Deepti chose to end their engagement on their wedding day.

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the February 25, finale. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess.”

Deepti continued: “I knew what I had to do. No one should have doubts about me [on our wedding day] and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

Shake, for his part, has continued to assert that he joined the dating show for the right reasons despite having “physical preferences” in terms of attraction.

“This show’s about finding love, OK?” Shake told his castmates during the season 2 reunion, which dropped on Friday, March 4. “It’s not about rushing into something … skipping steps, you know, three through 20 to get to the end goal. … You don’t know what it is until you’re there.”

