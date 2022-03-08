A second chance at love? Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati didn’t end up with their respective fiancés on Love is Blind, but the pair may have found love outside of the pods.

After the construction worker confessed that his “biggest regret” was not proposing to Deepti during the season 2 reunion, fans of the Netflix reality show began speculating that a romance was blossoming between the two contestants. “I should have tried harder for [Deepti],” Kyle said at the time. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

Though his declaration of love surprised viewers, Deepti wasn’t particularly shocked by the depth of his feelings. “A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a really deep connection in the pods,” Deepti told New York Magazine in March 2022. “He was my No. 2 person, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”

As for their relationship, she continued: “The speculation is hilarious. We’re playing with [fans] a little bit, but it’s funny. Kyle and I have such a beautiful friendship.”

Kyle, for his part, fueled the romance rumors around the same time, posting multiple TikTok videos of him spending time with the information data analyst. In early March, he shared a clip from an event, panning over to reveal Deepti standing behind him before he smiled at the camera. The day after, Kyle posted a video from a Chicago Fire soccer game featuring a hand that appeared to belong to his fellow contestant.

In the pods, Deepti accepted a proposal from Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee before calling it quits on their wedding day on the finale. The veterinarian earned a great deal of backlash for repeatedly admitting during the experiment that he didn’t find his then-partner physically attractive — including from Kyle, who accused him of “wast[ing] such a good opportunity” with her.

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” Deepti told Us Weekly exclusively in February ahead of the finale. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess. I knew what I had to do [on our wedding day]. No one should have doubts about me, and I deserve the best. So, it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

While it’s unclear whether Kyle can offer Deepti the things she’s looking for in a relationship, the duo has teased that they might be more than friends.

Keep scrolling to see everything they have said about a potential post-show romance: