Will they or won’t they? Deepti Vempti refused to label her relationship status with Kyle Abrams after sparking dating speculation earlier this year.

“All I can say is, you know, we’re going through it,” the 31-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 1, while promoting her partnership with TAZO. “We’re just figuring it out.”

The Love Is Blind alum teased, “I think you guys will see more of our story later,” adding that Kyle, 29, is “one of my best friends, so that’s all I can say.”

The analyst played coy when asked if the pair were still “in the friend zone,” telling Us with a laugh, “Maybe, maybe not. You’ll have to find out.”

Deepti got engaged to Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee on season 2 of Love Is Blind, which aired in March. The pair called it quits in the finale. Kyle, for his part, never made it down the aisle on the Netflix show, splitting from his former fiancée Shaina Hurley before the end of the season.

Deepti and Kyle have since bonded over their shared experiences on the Netflix series — they were each other’s second pick — and many fans suspect they are now romantically involved. Neither of them, however, has confirmed that they’re dating.

“A lot of people don’t know that Kyle was actually my No. 2 person in the pod. So we did have a connection during filming,” the Bradley University alum told Us on Wednesday, noting that after their respective breakups they “curated a friendship organically.”

Deepti further explained: “We just kind of gravitated towards each other and leaned on each other for support. It was just a thing that just happened. We just grew closer as we spent more time together. We were like, ‘Oh, OK, like, you understand me. I understand you.’”

The TV personality told Us that despite her messy split with Shake, 33, she doesn’t regret how everything played out.

“I was supposed to go through exactly what I went through on the show. It made me a better person today,” Deepti added. “I think everything happens for a reason and I think the way it all unfolded is exactly how it was meant to happen.”

While Deepti has moved on — and Shake is dating Emily Wilson now — she doesn’t like to think about her failed relationship with the DJ.

“I’m indifferent about Shake. I wish him the best, but I honestly [I] don’t wanna put any more energy towards that friendship or that relationship,” she told Us. “I hope he’s happy and he’s doing his thing. You know, I’m just doing my thing.”

Deepti, for her part, is focused on her own projects, including teaming up with TAZO to launch #TAZOSummerBucketList in honor of on National Iced Tea Day on Friday, June 10.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with TAZO, especially because, you know, summertime is all about adventure and … trying out new things and just, like, getting outside and having fun,” the former Netflix star said. “Partnering with TAZO is great because they have their new iced tea, that they’re doing. They have passions, zen, calm and awake [flavors]. So they kind of play right into all the things that you kind of wanna explore and do this summer.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

