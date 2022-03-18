While Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are keeping Love Is Blind fans guessing as they navigate their post-show relationship, her ex-fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is not buying the possibility of a potential romance.

“Shake would give Kyle and Deepti his blessing and would genuinely be happy for them if it were true that they were dating. But, he thinks it’s a fake relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s known them as being friends and not having a sexual relationship. He feels like they’re both using each other to get more clout and are milking the whole ‘are we dating, are we not dating?’ He finds it distasteful and sad.”

Shake and Deepti got engaged on season 2 of the Netflix hit but called it quits at their nuptials in the finale. Kyle, for his part, didn’t make it to his wedding day with former fiancée Shaina Hurley and has since said his “biggest regret” was not proposing to Deepti in the pods.

“[We’re] figuring it out,” Deepti told Elite Daily earlier this month about her post-show relationship with Kyle. “Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle. We’re just trying to figure it out. There’s a lot on our plate right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Deepti and Shake, meanwhile, are not on good terms at all.

“Shake hasn’t spoken to Deepti since the reunion, apart from some texts back and forth following the reunion,” the insider told Us, adding that Shake believes his ex is playing “the victim card” and exaggerating what happened between them. “He questions why she stayed with him until the end if everyone kept telling her all these horrible things about him.”

Shake has since debuted new girlfriend Emily Wilson.

“He feels like he doesn’t owe [Deepti] anything including an explanation and that she should move on because it’s been a year since they were together. She’s not relevant in his life anymore,” the source added. “Because he’s already apologized for hurting her, he feels like he doesn’t owe her anything anymore and she should stop talking about him to the public.”

The source added that Shake isn’t close with any of his former costars as they “chose to align with Deepti,” who has been embraced by fans of the show.

“He was friends with them when it was being filmed but once the show came out, everything changed,” the insider claimed. “He feels like the cast chose what was best for their image.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

