As the aftermath of Love Is Blind season 2 continues to make headlines, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is moving on — and ready to scream about his new love, Emily Wilson, from the rooftops.

“We’re both so in sync that we can’t help but be excited,” the 33-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m an open book. I’m like a golden retriever — I’m wagging my tail. I’m just happy to talk to anybody about anything and I felt such a strong connection with her.”

Shake took to Instagram on Thursday, March 17, to debut his new romance, seemingly throwing shade at ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati in his caption. “Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle ❤️,” he wrote alongside snaps from their recent outing in Chicago.

“When she was here this past weekend she’s like, ‘I want to meet your parents.’ I’m like, ‘I f—king want you to meet my parents,’” Shake told Us. “So my parents came in town, and we had a fun little afternoon and it just felt natural, it felt right. I don’t know where this is going to go but I can see it going the whole way.”

Viewers met Shake when season 2 of Love Is Blind started streaming on Netflix last month. He made waves when he was caught asking potential love interests, including Deepti, questions about their physical appearance when the show is based on falling in love sight unseen. The twosome split at their wedding.

“I knew what I had to do,” Deepti told Us after the finale aired. “No one should have doubts about me [on our wedding day] and I deserve the best. So it’s, like, if you’re not gonna be able to offer it for me, then there’s no chance I’m staying.”

In addition to his relationship with Emily, Shake is gearing up to launch his new podcast, “Love Is Blurry,” based on comments he made about the premise of the Netflix show on the season 2 reunion earlier this month.

“We’re aiming for early summer, if not sooner. Things might get cracking pretty soon here,” he told Us. “It’ll be a narrative I can control and I’m not going to manipulate my guests. I’m going to let their message shine, which is what they deserve. … People find it so easy and comfortable to just jump on what everyone else is doing. They rarely give it any critical thought and that’s everything that’s wrong with society right now.”

Scroll through for more on Emily and her relationship with Shake: