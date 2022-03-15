Small world? Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati‘s recent brunch outing may have sparked speculation about their relationship status — but it was the location that had an interesting connection to Love Is Blind.

The duo were spotted out and about in Chicago earlier this month. In a TikTok clip that has since gone viral, Abrams, 29, and Vempati, 31, were seen in Wicker Park walking into a restaurant after an employee invited them inside. The brunch spot appeared to be Kanela Breakfast Club, which was founded by Shaina Hurley’s fiancé, Chris Lardakis.

During season 2 of Love Is Blind, fans were quickly captivated by Hurley, 32, and Abrams’ ups and downs. Although the duo left the pods engaged, they called it quits before returning from the cast’s vacation in Mexico.

While reflecting on their relationship during the jaw-dropping reunion special, the hairstylist revealed that she felt pressured to accept Abrams’ proposal. “It was a people-pleasing moment and I should have never said yes to you. I should have never said yes,” she said in the episode, which hit Netflix earlier this month.

Hurley revealed on the “Viall Files” podcast that she moved on from the construction worker and was in a “pretty serious” relationship. “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy,” she gushed on the March 2 episode.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday, March 13, one day before Us Weekly confirmed their engagement. “My ride or die forever ♾ ❤️‍🔥 ✞,” Hurley captioned her beau’s social media debut, sharing photos from their trip to Mykonos.

Abrams, for his part, dropped his own bombshell when he admitted during the reunion that his “biggest regret” was not proposing to Vempati in the pods. “I should have tried harder for [Deepti],” he said at the time. “I love her so much, she’s the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me and that’s my biggest regret. I’m sorry.”

After the reunion special aired, Vempati addressed where her relationship with Abrams stands now. The data analyst became a fan favorite when she walked away from fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee on their wedding day.

“A lot of people don’t know that Kyle and I had a really deep connection in the pods,” she told New York Magazine earlier this month. “He was my No. 2 person, so it wasn’t out of the blue. We do have this foundational bond. It was heartwarming and so sweet to hear.”

Vempati continued: “The speculation is hilarious. We’re playing with [fans] a little bit, but it’s funny. Kyle and I have such a beautiful friendship.”

