Spilling all the tea. After the explosive reunion episode of Love Is Blind season 2 made waves earlier this month, hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have opened up about the unexpected filming process.

“There’s really no way to predict or know how anyone is gonna act at any given point,” the 98 Degrees member, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his King’s Hawaiian partnership with wife Vanessa, 41. “So, I didn’t go in with any kind of expectation. I knew there were certainly some things that people felt like they wanted to get some closure on, and I think that those were accomplished for the most part.”

While the former Masked Singer champ noted the Love Is Blind special — which premiered via Netflix on March 4 — “wasn’t always pretty as it happened,” it seemed that most of the Chicago residents received what they needed to move forward.

“It’s really [difficult] when you’re dealing with emotion and humans and their lives, and there’s really no way to predict how that’s all gonna go down, honestly,” Nick added.

While eager viewers saw the current and former couples hash out their relationship drama in the one-hour special, it actually took a lot longer to film.

“We were there, for gosh, three to four hours talking to them,” Vanessa told Us during the joint interview with her husband. “I know people are like, ‘Oh, I wanna see the other three hours,’ [because] you only got the one-hour version, but there’s a lot of emotion: both high highs, low lows. People were crying [and] people walked off set. Obviously, some of it got aired.”

The CSI: Hawaii star, who wed the musician in 2011, further noted the “beauty of the show” is that Love Is Blind showcases “raw human emotions.”

“Hopefully, people can watch it and learn from it, and hopefully, people can watch it and be intrigued by it,” Vanessa added. “I think ultimately when Nick and I wanted to [host the show] … we [wanted] people to start talking about seeing love in its true form, which is having an emotional foundation.”

After a tumultuous season 2 — which debuted on the streaming platform in February — fans learned which Love Is Blind couples had gotten stronger or gone their separate ways after the wedding day finales. Both Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson as well as Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, respectively, chose to tie the knot and remained married during the reunion. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast ended up single, including Shaina Hurley, Kyle Abrams, Deepti Vempati, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Natalie Lee, Shayne Jansen, Mallory Zapata and Salvador “Sal” Perez.

“I think that everyone was, including us as we watched the season unfold, was shocked to see the Shayne and Natalie narrative and kind of how it did [end],” the “My Everything” crooner recalled of the reunion. “Seeing that situation be resolved … was really beautiful to see because I think what happened there is you saw even the other couples chime in and say how much they were inspired by the two of them and how much they appreciated them as a couple.”

Since the married couple — who share children Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5 — wrapped both season 2 and 3 of Love Is Blind, they’ve been gearing up for a head-to-head Slider Sunday Showdown. In addition to fighting for bragging rights, whoever whips up the best sliders on March 31 will receive a $25,000 donation from King’s Hawaiian to the charity of their choice. Vanessa is playing for No Kid Hungry while Nick is supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC.

“Kings’ Hawaiian is something that is very constant in the Lachey household. Having three kids, it’s such an easy snack, meal [and] treat for us to, you know, go to the store, get a whole bag of Kings’ Hawaiian, split it up and just let the kids go to town,” the former MTV VJ said. “So, what we started doing is having a weekly tradition where I was making sliders and [Nick] had to get in on it, which honestly, this was, like, one of the first things that he was getting excited about. … We are teaming up with Kings’ Hawaiian, [and] it’s been so fun because we’re able to combine our weekly tradition with something we love and for a good cause.”

