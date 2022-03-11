Not backing down. Love Is Blind‘s Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee continued to fire back at haters following his controversial post-show comments.

The veterinarian, 33, shared a Mean Girls meme on Instagram joking that he was “never going to make ‘love is blurry’ happen” on Thursday, March 10. In response, Shake wrote “You know what? I’m just going to ‘Love Is Blurry’ even harder,” while tagging his new podcast in the post. The DJ named his new project after one of his more attention-grabbing quotes from the Love is Blind reunion episode, which aired on March 4.

That same day, Shake posted a video to Instagram asking fans of the Netflix series to stop sending him hate. “Guys, this is pretty sad, honestly,” he said in the clip. “The people that are mad at me for the things I did or said, you guys are going about this a thousand times worse than anything I ever did or said. [So,] take a look in the mirror.”

The reality star captioned the video, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

On Wednesday, March 9, Shake announced that he planned to start a podcast in order to “speak for those that are unable to,” through his bluntly honest persona. “It’s sad this is what the world has come to. People are afraid to state their honest opinion for fear of being attacked and villainized by those that disagree,” Shake wrote via Instagram, alongside a screenshot of a DM praising him for being the “only real one” on Love Is Blind. “The group that is willing to sink the lowest to attack the other controls the narrative.”

He continued: “As a veterinarian, I’ve been a voice for the voiceless for nearly a decade. … I know it is privilege to do so and I will not let it go to waste.”

The controversial contestant‘s posts came two days after he issued a public apology to his former fiancée Deepti Vempati. The couple got engaged on Love is Blind, but after they left the pods, Shake repeatedly stated that he was not attracted to the data analyst, 31. Deepti ultimately ended their relationship during the show’s wedding day finale.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt,” the 33-year-old reality star said in a video shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 8. “Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

He continued by explaining that “even though I knew we weren’t going to get married,” he still valued their friendship. “I didn’t want what we had to end … I loved every second of it,” Shake said. “I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”

The TV personality also wrote in the video caption that he had “reached out privately” to his ex to apologize, but “I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

Despite Shake’s attempts to “take accountability for [his] actions and be better,” Deepti wasn’t so easily won over. “I feel like he’s just doing damage control, and clearly, what he’s continued to do on social media since that apology, it’s evident that he does not care,” she told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Friday, March 11. “He did that for show. He did that to get less hate, but he’s not sorry.”

She continued: “It’s too late. I honestly don’t want anything to do with him, and his apology is fake. It feels insincere.”

