Just like Us! Katie Thurston and Kim Kardashian are among the celebrities who can’t stop watching Love Is Blind.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed in March 2020 that her sister Kendall Jenner and pal La La Anthony were responsible for her tuning in for season 1.

“Alright @KendallJenner and @lala got me to watch Love Is Blind and I’m obsessed!!!!!!!!!” the KKW Beauty founder shared via social media at the time.

Chrissy Teigen was equally as invested in season 1, sharing her thoughts about the Netflix show via Twitter.

The Cravings author joked about how “broad” the job titles on the reality series are, wondering what “general manager” really meant. “Like of a baseball team or a Ralph’s? Scientist? Why even tell us anything,” she tweeted in February 2022.

The Chrissy’s Court alum later shared her idea for how to better engage viewers, writing, “The first season of Love Is Blind before the weddings should have been black screens for us so we would also be blind oooooooo s—t.”

Love Is Blind debuted in February 2020 on Netflix and followed a group of singles as they tried to make a connection without seeing one another.

With the guidance of hosts Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, some of the contestants found love in the pods — and even got married on the show.

Season 2 dropped on the streaming site in February 2022, and the drama both in and out of the pods continued to draw in viewers and celebrity fans.

Thurston, who was The Bachelorette’s season 17 lead, live tweeted her viewing party on multiple occasions.

“I just finished episode 6 of #loveisblind2 and all I’m gonna say is I’m #teamnatalie and just want her to be happy,” the Washington native shared via social media in February 2022.

Thurston — who got engaged during her season finale to Blake Moynes but later ended the relationship — also had a lot to say about Love Is Blind’s season 2 reunion special.

“I know this reunion was filmed a few weeks ago but when were the weddings?” she asked in March 2022. “How much time has passed? #LOVEISBLINDreunion.”

Scroll down to see which celebrities are hooked on the Netflix dating series: