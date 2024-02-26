Bradley Cooper has spent awards season promoting his movie Maestro, but he’s also discovered a great way to unwind: reality TV.

“I’ve been completely turned on by reality television. I’m absolutely obsessed,” Cooper, 49, revealed during the Monday, February 26, episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “Love on the Spectrum is the greatest show I’ve ever seen. I really love The Golden Bachelor, that was my introduction to that world.”

Cooper went on to note that he’s been watching Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, but he’s not finished yet “so don’t tell me anything.” He’s also gotten hooked on Love Is Blind, the sixth season of which recently premiered on Netflix.

“Love Is Blind? My lord,” the Oscar nominee said. “I’m new to it all, but whoa.”

Shepard, also 49, asked whether Cooper had any theories about why reality TV has suddenly become so entertaining to him, but Cooper could only further gush about his favorite shows.

“It entered my life, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is the most incredible reflection of human behavior and social dynamics,’” he said. “But Love on the Spectrum, you’re watching these people move forward with their heart and mind totally open, and they’re saying the very thing that we’re feeling and never have the courage to say. One date is the equivalent of 40 of our dates.”

Shepard recommended that Cooper try MTV’s Are You the One?, but Cooper just wanted to keep talking about Love Is Blind. “Do you watch Love Is Blind?” he asked Shepard. “Because all the cups, you can’t see through them, so you don’t know how much they’re actually drinking.”

Cooper is so addicted that he even watched Love Is Blind: Sweden, which dropped its first season last month. He didn’t love the fact that the cast’s original Swedish audio was dubbed over, but he still thought the show was “incredible” because of how distinct it is from the American version.

“Different mannerisms, different way of communicating,” he explained. “And they’re all real handsome over there in Sweden.”

Later in the episode, as Cooper and Shepard began sharing anecdotes about fatherhood and relationships, Cooper still found a way to mention one of his favorite shows one more time.

“Again, to bring it back to The Bachelor … in fact I was watching an episode last night, and I could see that that person is talking to the other person in a way of like, ‘What are you gonna do, because I’m out in two seconds?’” Cooper said. “I related to it in the way that I have been without even knowing it. But now I look back and think, ‘What a horrible thing to put people through.’”