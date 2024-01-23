The countdown to the 2024 Oscars is officially on as nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, January 23.

Jack Quaid and Zazie Beetz hosted the live announcement ceremony in Beverly Hills on Tuesday morning, celebrating the best and brightest in film performances and production of the past year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed in November 2023 that Jimmy Kimmel was returning to host the awards show on Sunday, March 10. “I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel, 56, said in a statement at the time, referring to his previous stints in 2017, 2018 and 2023.

Additionally, Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, will serve as an executive producer of the ceremony after earning an Emmy nomination for her work on the 2023 telecast.

Related: Biggest Oscars Controversies in History: The Slap, Adele Dazeem and More And the Oscar goes to … mess. Since the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held its first awards show in 1929, the ceremony has faced plenty of scandals and criticism. Just one decade into the event’s history, the Academy encounter what would become one of the biggest controversies in Oscars history. In 1940, […]

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said. “We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

For the first time, the Oscars will begin an hour earlier in hopes that the lengthy broadcast ends at a reasonable time for viewers on the East Coast. It will be followed by a new episode of Abbott Elementary.

The Oscars air on ABC Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a full list of categories and nominations:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Benning – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Related: Celeb Couples Who Are Both Oscar Winners Talk about Hollywood power couples! From Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, to Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz — and a few pairs of exes — there are quite a few duos who have both had the honor of winning Oscars. Over seven decades ago, Laurence Olivier took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor […]

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary Feature

Bob Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Related: Austin! Brendan! Jamie Lee! See the Stars Before They Were Oscar Nominees Long before they were toting Oscars, A-listers were making a name for themselves in everything from soap operas to romantic comedies and everything in between. Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated four times before he finally won an Oscar for his fifth nod, for his part in The Revenant, at the 2016 ceremony. However, even before his […]

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar