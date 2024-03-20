Travis Kelce is just as obsessed with Love Is Blind as the rest of Us.

During the Wednesday, March 20, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, was asked by brother Jason Kelce if he’s watched “any new TV shows recently.”

That’s when Travis’ eyes lit up with the opportunity that had been laid at his feet.

“I have, you wanna get into it?” Travis asked. “Jason, you gotta watch Love Is Blind, man.”

As Travis explained, he’s more than qualified to be the arbiter of what makes a worthwhile reality dating show, even if it’s for all the wrong reasons.

“It’s the worst trash ever,” he joked. “It is worse than Catching Kelce, but it is so f–king good.”

For the uninitiated, Catching Kelce was Travis’ E! dating series, which aired in 2016. The show featured 50 women — one from every state — vying for his heart. The Chiefs star eventually chose Maya Benberry, though the couple broke up shortly after filming the show.

Travis begged brother Jason, 36, to give Love Is Blind a shot, saying, “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her.”

Not to leave any doubt about who he was referencing, Travis even did an impression of season 6 contestant Chelsea Blackwell, mimicking the “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy, really?” speech she gave to then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell on the show.

Jason, however, could not be bothered.

“I’m not watching it,” he told Travis. Still, the younger Kelce remained undeterred.

“Oh, my God, Jason,” Travis begged. “Please!”

But Jason continued to put down a defiant foot.

“No, I’m not watching that trash,” he countered. “I’m not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls–t.”

Luckily, Travis had backup from “New Heights” producer Brandon Borders, who chimed in and told Jason, “I’m coming to Philly, and we’re going to watch together.”

Borders’ offer earned a hearty laugh from the recently retired Eagles legend, so perhaps there’s still hope for Jason to dip his toes into the pods.

Recently, Travis has reflected back on his Catching Kelce experience and admitted there were a few different motivating factors in play.

“I turned down the show about 100 times, it felt like,” Travis said on “The Pivot Podcast” in January 2023. “I was having so much fun buying whatever the hell I wanted to, going wherever the hell I wanted to. I wasn’t financially looking at this as, you know, I need to have money down the line. There were times in the offseason, I was avoiding the rent lady. It was that bad.”

He continued, “I heard about this situation where I could make six figures in two weeks, and I was like, ‘Uhhh.’ And 50 ladies? I’m like, ‘This is actually starting to sound a little better.’”

New episodes of “New Heights” drop every Wednesday, and the sixth season of Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.