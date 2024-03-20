Love Is Blind exes Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell sparked reconciliation speculation after filming the season 6 reunion, but there’s nothing more to the story.

“He has been very wonderful for me during this whole journey,” Chelsea, 31, said during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “We are just friends [and] there is absolutely nothing going on. I have seen what I needed to see. I’ve been told no multiple times [by] him, so we are not doing that crap again.”

Chelsea and Jimmy, 28, sparked reconciliation speculation earlier this month after filming the season 6 reunion when they were spotted cozying up on a Florida getaway.

The Netflix stars met when the Netflix dating experiment came to Charlotte, North Carolina in March 2023. (The show didn’t start streaming until this year.) Despite love triangles with other participants, Chelsea and Jimmy ultimately got engaged sight unseen.

Related: Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell's Ups and Downs Courtesy of Netflix Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell conquered the Love Is Blind season 6 pods but it still wasn’t enough to get them down the aisle. Jimmy and Chelsea got engaged sight unseen inside the Love Is Blind pods after they both pursued strong connections with several people. However, days before their wedding day, […]

Chelsea and Jimmy never made it down the aisle after their trust broke down. Jimmy later claimed that their bond was irretrievably broken after Chelsea revealed his past hookups on camera.

“She broke a level of my trust. She wanted me to sort of validate how she felt about it, and I will validate how you feel about it a hundred percent of the time, but let’s validate … not on camera,” Jimmy exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 6 reunion. “And so we were sort just having that same argument over and over again, and we both just kind came to an agreement that it wasn’t going to work.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, asserted to Us that she was “really, really blindsided” when Jimmy called off their engagement.

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

“We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point,” she told Us. “A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Once filming wrapped, Jimmy and Chelsea did try to see if their connection could work off-camera. They attempted to date for four days after Love Is Blind concluded.

“After filming wrapped, he expressed to me … we went to a baseball game on our wedding day and he just said to me, ‘The cameras were too much. The pressure was too much,’” she recalled on Tuesday. “I was frustrated because I was like, ‘You knew going into the situation.’ I was gung-ho [and] I was ready to get married.”

In addition to their baseball date, Chelsea revealed to podcast host Nick Viall that Jimmy had made her “dinner one night” and they had hooked up at one point.

“It was nice,” Chelsea added before noting that nothing changed without cameras. “It just was the same.”