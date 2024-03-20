Your account
Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell Finally Reveals the Truth of Cozy Pics With Ex Jimmy Presnell

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell Greg Gayne/Netflix (2)

Love Is Blind exes Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell sparked reconciliation speculation after filming the season 6 reunion, but there’s nothing more to the story.

“He has been very wonderful for me during this whole journey,” Chelsea, 31, said during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “We are just friends [and] there is absolutely nothing going on. I have seen what I needed to see. I’ve been told no multiple times [by] him, so we are not doing that crap again.”

Chelsea and Jimmy, 28, sparked reconciliation speculation earlier this month after filming the season 6 reunion when they were spotted cozying up on a Florida getaway.

The Netflix stars met when the Netflix dating experiment came to Charlotte, North Carolina in March 2023. (The show didn’t start streaming until this year.) Despite love triangles with other participants, Chelsea and Jimmy ultimately got engaged sight unseen.

Chelsea and Jimmy never made it down the aisle after their trust broke down. Jimmy later claimed that their bond was irretrievably broken after Chelsea revealed his past hookups on camera.

Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell Courtesy of Netflix

“She broke a level of my trust. She wanted me to sort of validate how she felt about it, and I will validate how you feel about it a hundred percent of the time, but let’s validate … not on camera,” Jimmy exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 6 reunion. “And so we were sort just having that same argument over and over again, and we both just kind came to an agreement that it wasn’t going to work.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, asserted to Us that she was “really, really blindsided” when Jimmy called off their engagement.

“We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point,” she told Us. “A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Once filming wrapped, Jimmy and Chelsea did try to see if their connection could work off-camera. They attempted to date for four days after Love Is Blind concluded.

“After filming wrapped, he expressed to me … we went to a baseball game on our wedding day and he just said to me, ‘The cameras were too much. The pressure was too much,’” she recalled on Tuesday. “I was frustrated because I was like, ‘You knew going into the situation.’ I was gung-ho [and] I was ready to get married.”

In addition to their baseball date, Chelsea revealed to podcast host Nick Viall that Jimmy had made her “dinner one night” and they had hooked up at one point.

“It was nice,” Chelsea added before noting that nothing changed without cameras. “It just was the same.”

