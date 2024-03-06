Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell did not get married on Love Is Blind season 6 — and they still don’t see eye-to-eye on what went wrong.

“I was really, really blindsided,” Chelsea, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the finale. “We had our ups and our downs — and our downs were down — but our ups were so good to this point. A week before that we were over the moon [and] we were so good. We were just right before we walked into that date, we were talking about our wedding songs at the reception.”

Chelsea noted that it was strange to hear Jimmy, 28, call off their engagement once and for all. “No one wants to hear that, and I gave my all into it,” she said. “So that was weird.”

Jimmy, however, asserts that he really “wanted to get [Chelsea] to the altar.”

“We were fighting really hard to get there, and I had really strong feelings about her,” Jimmy claimed to Us last month. “We’re learning more and more about each other [every] single day and the couple days leading up to it, it was more of a fight to give her one extra day, unfortunately.”

Jimmy attributed his struggles to “fight” to a lack of trust.

“She broke my trust in a big way, and that really, really hurt me,” he alleged. “And it was all I could think about. And that came from a place of me caring about my friends and not wanting my friends’ details and everything out there. I loved her.”

Jimmy and Chelsea’s relationship broke down due to third parties. He also had a connection with fellow contestant Jessica Vestal in the pods, but completely shut the door when he proposed to Chelsea. However, outside of the pods, the flight attendant became insecure over Jimmy’s close female friendships, even asking if he had previously hooked up with one of his pals.

Jimmy maintains that he would have “absolutely” married Chelsea had she not asked him about his past on camera.

“That’s tricky because we are in a relationship and in the normal world, of course, the cameras meant nothing to me. I was living my life,” Chelsea told Us, responding to Jimmy’s reaction. “I’m trying to decide if I need to make this huge decision, if I’m going to say yes or no, and this is a huge elephant in the room for me.”

She added, “[We had] this issue in our relationship, but you don’t want me to bring it up to the cameras because you were concerned about how you look to the world? Well, look at me, everything was so real for me and that was a huge issue that I couldn’t see past, and I needed to bring it to light.”

Chelsea does “regret” the delivery of her words, noting “how [she] did it was not right at all by any means.” She explained, “It was a real deal in our relationship and it needed to be talked about for us.”

Jimmy, meanwhile, sees Chelsea’s apology as “sincere” — and wishes their relationship turned out differently.

“I’m not happy with how things ended, but I’m happy with everything that I learned through this,” he told Us. “I hate how it ended, but not a lot of regrets to be honest.”

Love Is Blind season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi