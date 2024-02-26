Love Is Blind star Chelsea Blackwell is no longer blind to the positive aspects of therapy.

After participating in season 6 of Netflix’s reality show, the flight attendant revealed in an Instagram Story on Sunday, February 25, that she sought out therapy for the very first time.

“The show was very accommodating on helping me not only find a therapist but cover the fees,” she wrote to her followers. “I’ve never seen a therapist before but man oh man, I feel everyone could benefit from having an unbiased opinion.”

While Chelsea, 31, admitted that she didn’t see herself as someone needing therapy, she quickly learned that meeting with a professional can provide valuable tools and lessons.

“I never thought I ‘needed’ therapy but I had a ton of inner issues I needed to debunk and my life, my mindset, my heart has completely changed,” she wrote during an Instagram Q&A. “I thought I loved myself before but I have never felt THIS kind of love.”

Some followers have already noticed a difference in Chelsea’s demeanor on social media compared to when she was filming and looking for love on Love Is Blind.

During the Q&A, one fan complimented Chelsea saying, “Love your glow now compared to the show. Like okay queen.”

Chelsea replied, “The most special compliment. The woman I am today has come very far from the woman on the show and I’m very proud of my growth.”

While looking for a relationship in the Love Is Blind pods, Chelsea was caught in a love triangle between Jimmy Presnell and Trevor Sova.

During the show, she chose to get engaged to Jimmy, 28, although he was also pursuing single mother Jessica Vestal while in the pods. Meanwhile, Trevor, 31, appeared to only be interested in getting engaged to Chelsea after a certain point in the process.

“No chance she would’ve said yes to [Trevor],” Jimmy exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “She was not his No. 1. I know she was his No. 1, and he really, really wanted it. He can have his opinion on it. But the conversations I was having with her, she was totally locked in with me. … I love Trevor to death, but [if] he went in there first, it wouldn’t have changed anything.”

As viewers continue to watch Chelsea and Jimmy’s romance play out, some fans are curious to know if the reality star feels like she’s being accurately portrayed.

In the season premiere, Chelsea went viral after she compared herself to Megan Fox because of her dark hair and light eyes. Although Chelsea made it clear she “doesn’t see” the similarities, the comparison worked on Jimmy, who asked her, “Can we get married?”

After the episode aired, Chelsea addressed the backlash via Instagram, claiming she was getting “dragged through the trenches.” She later told Us that the talk of her resembling Fox was just meant to be a “silly, goofy conversation” that went too far.

“I didn’t even think or remember saying it,” she told Us. “So the fact that it’s blown up to proportions of this magnitude is mind-blowing.”

As for if she blames Jimmy for any of the online hate, Chelsea said, “I want to say yes, [I do blame him]. I want to say no. I said it, but I think the whole point of why it blew up so big is because the whole ‘she lied’ thing.”

In her latest Instagram Q&A, Chelsea admitted that fans have only seen a portion of her total personality.

“Was I emotional and insecure? Absolutely,” she wrote when reflecting on the first episodes of the season. “But my feelings were valid and I wish that was included more.”

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 air Wednesdays on Netflix.