This post includes spoilers from the first batch of Love Is Blind season 6 episodes.

Love Is Blind fans know that season 6 stars Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell are prone to butting heads, even if they did get engaged at the end of episode 6.

Still, Jimmy does not think his fiancée would have done things differently if the circumstances were changed. After castmate Trevor Sova told Us Weekly that he believes Chelsea would have accepted his proposal if he had the chance to ask first, Jimmy vehemently disagreed.

“No chance she would’ve said yes to him,” Jimmy told Us on Thursday, February 22. “She was not his No. 1. I know she was his No. 1, and he really, really wanted it. He can have his opinion on it. But the conversations I was having with her, she was totally locked in with me. … I love Trevor to death, but [if] he went in there first, it wouldn’t have changed anything.”

Jimmy added that he made it no secret to the other men who he was dating and that he did not care if he was other women’s “No. 1.”

As for Trevor, it shouldn’t be a surprise that he would hold his point of view. He told Us earlier this month that he had forgotten altogether that Chelsea was even talking to other men in the pods.

“I don’t know, you’re so honed in on the person that you want to marry that you forget it’s almost, like, a competition,” he said.

Alas, Chelsea was talking to other men, and she chose Jimmy, unleashing their turbulent relationship on viewers.

At least, that’s how the relationship is presented on the show. While the two certainly do their share of fighting, Jimmy feels there was more to it than what made the final cut.

“I just feel like they didn’t do enough justice to how we were as a relationship,” he said. “We were fighting. We loved each other. Maybe we haven’t [seen] enough of that yet, in my opinion.”

He also feels there’s plenty of blame to go around. Jimmy called Chelsea unfair and accused her of picking fights, while also admitting he was “really repetitive and kind of annoying.”

“It’s hard when someone doesn’t believe how much you love them,” he said. “And so it was just a constant battle of me reiterating, and that’s something I don’t remember doing as much when we were in a relationship, because when we went to bed each night, we were happy for the most part. And a lot of that isn’t shown, unfortunately.”

Netflix will release episodes 10 and 11 of Love is Blind season 6 on Wednesday, February 28.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi