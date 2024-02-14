This post has spoilers from the first batch of Love Is Blind season 6 episodes.

Love Is Blind’s Trevor Sova was all-in on Chelsea Blackwell during season 6 before she rejected him in favor of Jimmy Presnell.

“I honestly forgot that Chelsea was talking to other guys in the pods,” Trevor, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 6 premiere, which hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 14. “I don’t know, you’re so honed in on the person that you want to marry that you forget it’s almost, like, a competition.”

He continued, “And so, I was fairly confident going in and, yeah, I was definitely shocked when I went in and the first words out of Chelsea’s mouth I could tell that, ‘Oh, Jimmy already proposed to her, this is how it’s going to go.’ I was not ready for that at all.”

Chelsea, 31, sparked pod bonds with both Trevor and Jimmy, 28, during the reality TV dating experiment. Jimmy, meanwhile, was equally torn between Chelsea and single mother Jessica Vestal. He ultimately called it off with Jessica, 28, partially over fears about becoming an instant stepfather to her 10-year-old daughter, Autumn. Jimmy opted to propose to Chelsea, which she accepted.

After Chelsea said “yes” to Jimmy’s proposal, she went to the pods with Trevor to end their relationship for good. Trevor later theorized to Us that one potential factor could have changed the course of the love square.

“I talked about this earlier that whoever you had the last date with in the day was fresh in your mind,” Trevor told Us. “And the day before, I had an early morning date with Chelsea and then Jimmy was her last date at night and then Jimmy was her morning proposal. So, I do think that kind of played a role in it, but we’ll see.”

Jessica, for her part, thinks Jimmy made the right decision about breaking up with her.

“After our last conversation in the pods, I didn’t have an afterthought about it,” Jessica told Us. “I said my piece there, and I felt like we both came to the mutual understanding that we just weren’t meant for each other and it wouldn’t have ever worked.”

Jimmy and Chelsea’s bond relationship started to falter on reveal day after he explained that he was nearly ready to leave the experiment early before proposing, which led to the flight attendant thinking he had regrets about getting engaged. Jimmy also lamented in a confessional that Chelsea lied to him about looking like actress Megan Fox but asserted that he is still “very” attracted to her regardless. They later got into a fight during the cast’s group trip when he called Amber Desiree “AD” Smith “stacked.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi