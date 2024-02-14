This post has spoilers from the first batch of Love Is Blind season 6 episodes.

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith was caught in a love triangle (or square, rather) on Love Is Blind season 6, and now she’s sharing her emotions about what went down in the pods.

AD, 33, sparked connections with both Clay Gravesande and Matthew Duliba, ultimately getting engaged to Clay, 31, sight unseen AD, however, was initially wary about finding love with her eventual pod fiancé.

“Oh my gosh, Clay is a walking red flag,” she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 6 premiere, which began streaming on Wednesday, February 14. “I mean, from the moment I met him, it was [like] ‘red flag, red flag.’”

Clay had opened up to AD inside the pods about why he came across confident.

“You know, my dad is one of the smoothest and suave guys I know. I looked up to my dad,” Clay told AD during one of their dates. “I’ve always felt like as a man, I should probably emulate who you look up to the most, you know? My ego is very huge and it’s been a pro and it’s also been a con for me.”

Clay admitted that his “suaveness” and “coolness” have become a “security blanket.”

“You know, I’ve always felt that I could get women, but there’s been a lot of women that I’ve loved [but] I never felt like I was chose [sic] by the one that I wanted,” he added. “I guess the way I come off, maybe I don’t provide that sense of security emotionally.”

Clay further noted that he has tended to “lean on” physical attraction in past relationships, even asking what AD looked like or how tall she was.

“When he wanted to know about the physical and what I looked like, I think that was very telling and a huge red flag,” AD told Us.

AD and Clay were ultimately able to work through their issues — and a love triangle with Matthew, 37. AD nearly thought the financial advisor was The One until she learned that he was spouting off similar declarations to fellow contestant Amber Grant.

“Matthew? Oh my f—king God,” Clay told AD during episode 2. “You’re gonna regret that s—t, I’m telling you. I don’t understand, am I not saying the right things to you? We not having the right conversations? I really can’t even fathom.”

AD later went to confront Matthew about his comments, claiming that he was pining for Amber, 31. He ultimately left the show “go get Amber” and she remained focused on her bond with Clay.

“Matthew and I had a few conversations post-pods and he apologized,” AD revealed to Us. “He said his piece, I said mine, and we moved on.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi