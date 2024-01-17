Your account
Entertainment

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Cast Revealed: Meet the Newest Singles Looking for Love in the Pods

By
Love Is Blind Season 6 Cast Revealed
30
Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

The Love Is Blind pods are headed to North Carolina to help a new group of singles find The One.

Season 6, which drops on Netflix on February 14, features 30 fresh faces ready to enter the pods. As in past seasons, the cast will get to know each other through one-on-one conversations without seeing the other person’s face.

“I know it sounds crazy,” Amber Desiree, who goes by AD, said in an official meet-the-cast video ahead of the premiere. “But I know my person is on the other side.”

As the cast forms bonds, they’ll have to decide whether they want to proceed with their romances and get engaged. When the engaged couples finally meet face-to-face, they’ll move in together to plan their weddings and see whether their connections are strong enough to make it down the aisle.

“I’ve been ready for a while now,” Jimmy said in the clip. “I’m ready to find that person. I’m here for a bigger purpose.”

Keep scrolling to meet the season 6 cast:

