Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell is begging for support after getting dragged by some of the show’s viewers.

In a TikTok video posted Tuesday, February, 20, the flight attendant and event planner, 31, responded to feedback she’s received after saying she’s often compared to actress Megan Fox.

“This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward,” Chelsea said. “Please! I’m begging you.”

Chelsea found some unlikely support in the form of actress Julia Fox (no relation to Megan), who commented on the video. “Don’t worry sis, I see it,” Julia, 34, wrote.

Once Chelsea caught wind of Julia’s endorsement, she responded via her Instagram Stories, writing, “Internally screaming @juliafox. Girls girl.”

Chelsea also made light of the situation in a separate post in her Stories, reposting a meme made by a viewer who wrote, “I feel like this is the new Gold and White vs. Black & Blue dress dilemma…IMO @chelseadblackwell absolutely looks like a young Megan Fox.”

The reality star captioned the post, “Not the black and gold dress,” complete with a laughing crying face emoji.

Chelsea also responded to the controversy in a separate TikTok video posted on Sunday, February 18, in which she was seen dancing and posing with a glass of wine while Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” played. She captioned the video: “Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches.”

In the first episode of the Netflix dating show’s sixth season, Chelsea told podmate Jimmy Presnell that she is often compared to the Transformers star — even if she doesn’t quite agree.

“It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” Chelsea said. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

The comparison worked on Jimmy, 28, who responded, “Can we get married?”

Later, Jimmy followed through on that question and asked Chelsea to marry him. However, once the newly engaged couple left the pods, things took a turn.

The pair bickered about their time in the pods, especially after Jimmy confided in Chelsea that he thought about leaving the Love Is Blind experiment early before proposing to her.

Further, Jimmy admitted in a confessional that he felt Chelsea lied to him about looking like Megan Fox, though said he was still “very” attracted to her.

The first nine episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are currently available to stream on Netflix.