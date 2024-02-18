When Matthew Duliba left the Love Is Blind pods early, he allegedly didn’t inform all of his connections of his departure.

“The convo I wish Matthew had will me before he ghosted me in the pods,” Sunni Haralalka wrote via TikTok on Saturday, February 17, sharing a video of herself lounging on a couch with a glass of wine.

Sunni’s upload also featured a male voice during a breakup speech.

“I don’t think we should be together and I thought about it a lot and this is what’s going to happen, OK?” the voiceover said. “I’m gonna keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because I’m doing that, it’s gonna take up more of my [time].”

In Sunni’s caption, she confirmed that she “was also dating” Matthew, 37, but “he didn’t even stay to say bye to me.” (Matthew has not addressed their supposed connection, which was not shown on the Netflix episodes.)

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, Sunni, 34, noted on Sunday, February 18, that she didn’t discuss their relationship “much” in the women’s lounge. “But I was the third person he was dating,” she added.

Matthew noted in the first batch of Love Is Blind season 6 episodes, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, February 14, that he struggled to open up to the women. He eventually was able to let his guard down to connect with both Amber Grant and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, with the women comparing conversations in the lounge. Matthew told both ladies that he was ready to propose to them during episode 2 with nearly identical monologues.

The love triangle was taxing on both Amber, 31, and AD, 33, with the former ultimately deciding to leave the experiment early and on her own. After learning of Amber’s exit, Matthew broke up with AD to follow Amber.

“It’s been tough for me today,” Matthew tearfully said. “It hurts because I’ve never felt the way I did with you before but, you know, America they do love a good underdog and they do love comebacks. I think I now got the entire country of America on my side.”

He continued: “I don’t like how you sound today, [AD]. I don’t think you really want to do it with me. … I think you’re an amazing person, but it’s not fair to you that I can’t commit to the plan that you want, so I’m done and I’m really sorry.”

Matthew further noted that he wanted to leave the show and “go get Amber.”

AD, meanwhile, had another connection with Clay Gravesande in the pods and they got engaged sight unseen.

After AD settled into post-pod life with Clay, 31, she reunited with Matthew.

“Matthew and I had a few conversations post-pods and he apologized,” AD exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He said his piece, I said mine, and we moved on.”

Matthew has since asserted that a “key element of [his] story” was omitted from the final cut of the show, which explained his actions.

“Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol-free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” he wrote via Instagram comment earlier this month. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning.”

He added, “There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly.