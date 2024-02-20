Love Is Blind’s Matthew Duliba is offering up some explanation for his awkward behavior on season 6 of the Netflix series.

“[A] key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol-free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” Matthew, 37, explained in a comment on a recent Love Is Blind Instagram post. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning.”

The show’s post featured clips of Matthew talking to multiple women in the pods, asking them questions off a list he compiled. While the women responded with insightful answers, Matthew seemingly refused to answer the same questions asked back to him and apparently walked out on one contestant while she gave a lengthy reply.

According to Matthew, the reality series’ first batch of season 6 episodes featured “many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character.” He continued: “I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

Fans have criticized Matthew’s behavior in the pods online, with one fan writing via X, “Matthew … Why would you come on Love Is Blind if you’re not willing to talk about love and can’t hold a conversation?” Another user tweeted, “Love Is Blind already has me cackling! Matthew walking out on the dates mid conversation is insane!!!! 🤣.”

In a follow-up comment, Matthew clarified that he “never walked out when a women [sic] was talking,” despite what the show suggests.

Matthew’s time on Love Is Blind season 6, which premiered on February 14, was short-lived. He found himself wrapped up in a love triangle after forming connections with Amber Grant and AD Smith, the latter of whom was also speaking to contestant Clay Gravesande.

Amber, 31, chose to leave the dating pods early upon discovering with AD, 33, that Matthew had been telling both of them he was ready to propose with very similar monologues. As a result, Matthew chose to self-eliminate in order to “go get Amber” IRL. AD, for her part, proceeded to get engaged to Clay, 31. As of February 2023, neither Matthew nor Amber follow each other via Instagram.

Earlier this month, contestant Sunni Haralalka accused Matthew of ghosting her in the dating pods, claiming he was also dating her while he was pursuing Amber and AD. “The convo I wish Matthew had with me before he ghosted me in the pods,” Sunni, 34, captioned a TikTok video featuring herself lying on a couch with a glass of wine.

The post featured a male voiceover seemingly reciting a breakup speech, stating, “I don’t think we should be together and I’ve thought about it a lot, and this is what’s going to happen, OK? I’m gonna keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because I’m doing that, it’s gonna take up more of my [time].”

In the post’s caption, Sunni noted that Matthew “didn’t even stay to say bye to me” before he exited the series. Matthew has not publicly commented on Sunni’s claims.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 are currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop weekly.