Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season 4.

Finding the perfect match takes hard work, and many Love Is Blind stars have been candid about the importance of intimacy.

Love Is Blind, which premiered its first season in February 2020, follows a group of singletons attempting to find everlasting love — sight unseen — in pods. The Netflix series, which has already filmed three more seasons, features prospective couples getting deep right off the bat to test compatibility.

“I actually really love the Calvin Klein underwear for women [and seeing] someone walking around the house all day just rocking those,” Kwame Appiah confessed to Chelsea Griffin during the first episode of season 4, which dropped in March 2023. “[I’ll be] biting my lip, thinking about how you look. Mmm!”

He continued: “Obviously, the concept here of love being blind, we want to get to know each other [by] who we are on the inside, [but] what I hope that does is nurture what we see outside as well. It is wild when you’re just so connected with someone that you can’t walk by them without thinking about how infatuated you are, you know? … The only reason I want to put my hands all over your body is because, essentially, I feel like I have myself all over your soul.”

Kwame and Chelsea eventually got engaged during the season 4 experiment after a twisty love triangle with Micah Lussier, and they are hardly the only Love Is Blind favorites to be vocal about getting down and dirty with their pod fiancé.

“It took a moment, like, with the whole sex thing,” season 3 personality Alexa Alfia admitted about making love with now-husband Brennon Lemieux while speaking with pal Colleen Reed. “It’s like a 2-minute … [and] he’s like ‘Are you OK?’ And, I’m like, ‘No. I have been telling you, it’s been a situation.’”

While Alexa and Brennon’s brief romp initially worried the insurance agency owner, they’ve since found their groove. The Texas-based pair, who tied the knot during 2022’s season 3 finale, later told Us Weekly that they are “working and twerking” on conceiving a baby.

“When … normal couples get together and then they finally move in together, they have that kind of transition time and they can work through things and, you know, they have a longer period of time [to adjust],” Brennon exclusively told Us in February 2023 of navigating married life. “We were thrown in together [so] quickly. Although we knew it’s what we wanted to do, you kind of have to work through those, like, minute things [and] kinks about everything. And that’s what we did so well ’cause we were able to talk [it out].”

Scroll below to read the Love Is Blind alums’ most candid — and NSFW! — sex confessions: