Discovering if love is blind or blurry. Bartise Bowden has been caught in a messy love triangle on Love Is Blind season 3.

“You know what’s f—ked up?” Bartise, 27, told the Love Is Blind men during the season 3 experiment, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, October 18. “Yesterday, this time I was working on it for a different girl. And then we had some dates and s—t, [things changed].”

The senior analyst found instantaneous connections with both Nancy Rodriguez and Raven Ross, enjoying his dates with each woman. Despite feelings for the 29-year-old Pilates instructor, Bartise ultimately pulled the plug after realizing he had a “burning desire” to propose to 32-year-old Nancy.

“I remember walking out [to the living room] after meeting you the first time and the way I felt,” Bartise gushed during his proposal in the fourth episode. “And the guys could say, ‘My goodness. Like you met somebody?’ Damn, right, I met somebody. I walked out of there with such a smile on my face.”

He added: “I feel crazy highs with you, but I never thought it would have been possible for me to feel this way about anybody [because] I’ve never felt this way about anybody. And that feeling in my gut and my mind kept growing into something stronger. I felt it in you too. And I’m so excited to take this next step together to kind of both jump into the ocean, holding hands saying, ‘OK, we’re taking this risk.’”

The speech pathologist — who rejected Andrew Liu’s own proposal earlier in the episode — said “Yes” to Bartise, casting aside her doubts about their age gap. (While Nancy was 31 during filming, her now-fiancé was 25.)

While the newly engaged couple’s romance continued to heat up after leaving the pods, drama erupted after he met Raven in person.

“I loved seeing Raven for the first time. Raven is like the typical girl I would go after in the real world,” Bartise admitted to Nancy after meeting the fitness trainer and her fiancé, Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, during the cast’s Malibu getaway. “She came down, she’s wearing the tight clothes, I was like, ‘She’s a f—king smoke show. She’s hot as s—t.’”

While Nancy was stunned by her fiancé’s admission, Bartise soon received criticism over his actions.

“Can this show be 30+ ‘cause I’m sick of Cole [Barnett], like dude’s rocking up with no emotional intelligence and guys like Bartise, who think they are god’s gift to women, coming on a show not about looks and being obsessed with looks,” one social media user tweeted. “Be f—king for real.”

The accountant has refused to let the haters get him down and distract from his goal of finding true love.

“What a wild ride. I experienced every single emotion at the highest level,” Bartise gushed of his filming experience via Instagram on Thursday, October 19. “Honestly, it was the most fun time of my life.”

