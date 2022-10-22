Putting the real in reality TV? Andrew Liu was overcome with emotion after Nancy Rodriguez rejected his marriage proposal on Love Is Blind, leading to a particularly vulnerable confessional.

“Are you rolling?” the wildlife photographer, 30, said during the fourth episode of Love Is Blind season 3, which dropped on Wednesday, October 19. “Oh, hang on. Mind if I [put in eye drops]?”

After Andrew applied his medication, he went on to detail how he felt about getting dumped. “It’s just too much. It didn’t feel good, to be completely honest,” he somberly told producers. “I guess I feel satisfied that I went for it. Yeah, man, it hurts.”

Andrew had popped the question to the 32-year-old speech pathologist, though she ultimately turned him down in favor of her connection with Bartise Bowden. (Nancy later accepted the 27-year-old’s proposal during their final pod date.)

“I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears,” Andrew admitted in his confessional after the breakup, applying a second round of eye drops and sniffling.

Love Is Blind viewers, however, were not sympathetic to the Texas resident’s vulnerable moment.

“Andrew with the eye drops for fake tears saying, totally rehearsed to camera, ‘I never thought I could care for someone who brought me to tears’ omg pls help,” one social media user tweeted on Wednesday.

Another added: “Wait I’m so confused with Andrew and the eye drops … fake tears ?? What a psychopath. [Nancy] dodged a bullet.”

Andrew, for his part, has weighed on the viral social media moment, seemingly clapping back at claims it was staged.

“Could have at least edited out the pimple, guys,” the Netflix personality jokingly captioned a Friday, October 21, Instagram Story post, resharing the streaming platform’s clip of the scene.

Andrew went on to repost several fan reactions to the scene, including an Impractical Jokers meme that implied that Love Is Blind producers let him use the eye drops to fake emotions, without telling him it would make the final edit. “I cannot confirm nor deny due to my contract,” Andrew replied. “How unfortunate.”

While the businessman continues to assert that his emotions were authentic, several Love Is Blind veterans have also questioned his motives.

“Nahhh this can’t be real,” Jarrette Jones — who split from fellow season 2 personality Iyanna McNeely earlier this year — replied via Instagram comment.

Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, for his part, noted: “Watching through this season last night [with my girlfriend, Emily Wilson] and… what did I do that was so bad again?”

The 33-year-old veterinarian’s comment references his tumultuous season 2 journey, in which he was branded the “villain” for alleging he had no physical attraction to former fiancée Deepti Vempati. The pair eventually split during the finale and the exes continued going toe-to-toe about what went wrong.

Love Is Blind season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix and new episodes are released on Wednesdays.