Making moves! Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is ready to start fresh following his dramatic stint on Love Is Blind season 2.

The 33-year-old Netflix personality exclusively tells Us Weekly that he’s moving to Miami and will “hopefully” be completely settled in Florida by the end of the summer. However, his location isn’t the only major life change he has in the works.

“I’m taking a break from being a vet,” he reveals. “The vet field is amazing in so many ways, but it’s also incredibly draining, both physically and emotionally.”

Shake is shifting his focus to “new opportunities popping up in the crypto and NFT space,” he explains. “I’m not saying I’ll never go back to being a vet,” he adds. “But right now, it’s just not where my heart is. … I’m honored to be able to care for pets and take care of animals. It’ll always hold a special place in my heart, and for all I know, I might go back to that one day. But it probably won’t be this year.”

The aspiring DJ didn’t need to do “a lot of thinking” before deciding to move to the same city as his girlfriend, Emily Wilson. “Sometimes life pushes you in the right direction,” he tells Us. “I’ve been in Chicago most of my life and I’m ready for a new city, a warmer city. And musically, as a DJ, I already have a lot of contacts there and opportunities there.”

Fans met Shake during the second season of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February. While in the pods, he got engaged to Deepti Vempati, but the twosome didn’t get their happy ending. Throughout their relationship, Shake frequently told their costars that he didn’t feel physically attracted to the 31-year-old data analyst, who left him at the altar on their wedding day.

“There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members,” Deepti exclusively told Us ahead of the season 2 finale. “I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess.”

The exes sparred on camera during the heated reunion special, which also pitted Shake against cohosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. Despite the drama, Shake has made it clear that he’s moving on, debuting his new romance via Instagram earlier this month.

“Good things come to those who w̶a̶i̶t̶ don’t settle ❤️,” he captioned the March 17 social media upload, seemingly dissing his former fiancée while confirming his relationship with Emily.

Before Shake planned his Miami move, a source exclusively told Us that the couple were “making long distance work” after meeting while Shake was visiting the Sunshine State.

“It’s moved really quickly,” the source said of the pair’s romance. “She’s really, really happy, and it seems pretty serious — as serious it can be after a couple weeks of dating. She thinks that he could be The One — it’s that type of seriousness. Like, a love-at-first-sight type of relationship.”

