“Married life is great,” Lauren exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020, one month after the first season finale aired. “I mean, I’ve been single for a long time, okay? And I’m gonna tell you, it’s kind of better with a partner. … It took me a while to get used to that. Like, I’m so independent, I like doing stuff on my own, and Cameron’s like, ‘Let me help you.’ So I’ve been loving it. It’s good to have a partner. It’s good.”
“I would love for this to work out between Cameron and I because he’s everything I’ve ever wanted in a husband, in a father to my future children,” Lauren gushed in a confessional duringLove Is Blind season 1, which dropped on the streaming platform in February 2020. “I’ve never felt like this with any man, and I think we would have a wonderful life together.”
“Right before this experience, I was just at the point where I had given up on the fairytale. Feeling like we sell little girls these dreams of a Prince Charming that doesn’t really exist. Clearly, God had the last laugh,” Lauren wrote via Instagram in March 2020. “I was open-minded entering this experience honestly never expecting to fall in love and become the happiest I’ve ever been all while being recorded for the world to see.”
She added at the time: “When I said Cameron looked like a Prince I meant it. He to me embodied everything I had dreamed of in my fairytale: Kind, smart, loving, selfless, brave could make me laugh and cry all in one conversation, but most importantly made me feel valued and loved. Of course like anything in life we are humans and not without struggle. But as you mature you learn that the struggles are what strengthen you and help you realize what needs more care. I’m excited to continue this next chapter with you Mr. Hamilton.”
“We definitely are starting our family planning. I’m not pregnant, let me preface by saying, however, we do have a little fur baby. His name is Spark,” the Match Me If You Can host told Us in April 2021. “So, he’s our child for now and our work is our child.”
A Pod Connection
Without knowing what one another looked like, Lauren and Cameron sparked a sweet romance in the Love Is Blind pods.
She Said Yes
The scientist was the first Love Is Blind contestant to propose during season 1 of the reality TV series.
An Instant Spark
After getting engaged sight unseen, Lauren and Cameron couldn’t wait to meet in person. As the pair navigated their whirlwind romance, they had candid discussions about interracial marriages.
They Do
The influencer and Cameron ultimately both chose to get married during the Love Is Blind season 1 finale.
December 2020
“Work has really picked up these last few weeks. Glad I got my partner in crime by my side,” Lauren captioned an Instagram selfie with her man.
May 2021
The happy couple packed on the PDA during an Antigua vacation, with Lauren joking that shouldn’t wait to show the snaps to their future grandkids one day.
Lauren and Cameron shared a smooch during a Valentine’s Day vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
October 2022
Accio, romance! Lauren and Cameron dressed up in Harry Potter costumes for a sweet date night.
November 2022
“Happy birthday, my love! I’m grateful for you every day, rain or shine. You light up this world,” Cameron captioned an Instagram tribute to his wife in honor of her birthday and their fourth wedding anniversary. “The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we’ve got to keep each other 😁.”