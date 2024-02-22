Love Is Blind’s Johnny and Amy are season 6’s golden couple — but not seeing eye to eye on birth control was the one major hurdle they faced before heading to the altar.

“[It] was a really big thing that we talked about multiple times,” Johnny, 28, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the season 6 finale. “We wanted to make sure we’re on the same page. Me really not knowing a lot about birth control, contraceptives, things of that nature made it difficult to really have a good conversation right away because I was uninformed.”

Johnny and Amy, 34, were the first couple to get engaged in the pods during season 6, which premiered earlier this month. The twosome remained a united front throughout their romantic time in Mexico, but upon their return to Charlotte, North Carolina, they realized they had disagreements over the use of contraceptives and baby planning.

While Amy, who has never taken birth control, was open to the idea of getting pregnant soon, Johnny wanted to wait until they were financially stable — leading to a tense conversation about their future.

“[We could get pregnant] literally at any time. Nine months from now we have a little Amy Jr. or John Jr. coming though, that’s something I’m terrified of,” Johnny explained to Amy in episode 8. “I don’t want that, period.”

Amy, meanwhile, argued that while it would be stressful to get pregnant now, they could still “take care of a child” without issue. She also noted that despite knowing that birth control would be “ideal” for her anemia, she has enjoyed how “regular” her system is without it.

When Amy suggested the possibility of a vasectomy instead, Johnny agreed it could be a possibility. “I know it’s not just the girl’s job,” he said. “I don’t want it to seem like I’m saying, ‘Do this,’ or that this is the only way to do things because it’s not.”

Ultimately, the couple agreed it was something they needed to “research and figure out a solution” for before the wedding, as they previously decided to press pause on intimacy until they were on the same page.

One thing the pair could agree on was that they would make “amazing” parents, but were fearful of it happening “too soon.” Johnny told Us that the shortened “time frame” between meeting in the pods and tying the knot only added pressure to the situation.

“Everything was in the back of my head I think every single day,” he explained. “I think that was probably the biggest two challenges that I personally faced.”

Whether or not the couple made it down the aisle will be revealed during the season finale on Wednesday, March 6. At the very least, Johnny said the “open and honest” conversation brought him and Amy closer together.

“It really showed me what kind of a woman she is,” he told Us.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 6 drop Wednesdays on Netflix.