Before Izzy Zapata proposed to Stacy Snyder on Love Is Blind season 5, he weighed all of his options in the pods through frank conversations.

“I don’t even think there would be an ‘out there’ question ‘cause I’m just an open book [and] I don’t care, but after a couple of days, we do get [to] the fun day, [which] was the sex day,” Izzy, 32, revealed during the Thursday, October 5, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “Through the process, [producers] give us guidance on what to talk about, like one day will be finances, one day will be like values [and] families and one day there’s sex.”

While Izzy rebuffed host Nick Viall’s claims that “sex day” was akin to Dancing With the Stars theme nights or a chance to have sexual relations through “glory holes” in the pod walls, he did explain that it was a chance to share their honest preferences and interests.

“It’s a time to get to know one another in terms of kinks, lights on [or] lights off … some of the girls are curious, I will say, [but] we’d have a little bit of help along the way,” Izzy said, referring to producer prompts before revealing he was specifically asked about his kinks in the bedroom.

Izzy recapped his response on the podcast. “[I said,] ‘I like to get spit in my mouth,’” he sheepishly added. “It’s honestly kind of hot. There’s a time and a place and a way to do it. A lot of people think it’s like hocking a loogie; you’ve gotta be in the moment, nice and slow.”

Izzy is one of the contestants on Love Is Blind season 5 — which brought the Netflix pod experiment to Houston. While the sales representative initially thought “there’s no f—king way” he’d get engaged on the show, he decided to approach the process with an open mind.

“I got there and Chris [Coelen, the executive producer of Love Is Blind ] talked to us every morning and kind of gives us a pep talk and I was like, ‘You know what? I’m here [with] no distractions,’ [so] I fully submitted myself to the experiment,” Izzy recalled. “Like, ‘If I’m here, I’m going to do it and let’s just give it a shot.’ I did and it was, honestly, the best way to date in my opinion.”

Following Chris’ advice to remain open “until the end,” Izzy was keen to get to know all the women including Stacy, 35, Johnie Maraist and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. He ultimately decided to propose to his strongest connection, Stacy.

After meeting Stacy in person, Izzy found that they had lots of chemistry and he consistently tried to be her “rock” throughout the remainder of the experiment, which he gushed about on Thursday.

Love Is Blind season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop on Fridays.