The Love Is Blind season 5 trailer has officially dropped — and there’s plenty of drama in store.

“I just want to be loved unconditionally. I’m always going to think about you for the rest of my life,” several voiceovers can be heard saying in the Thursday, September 7, trailer. “Women are getting territorial. When you love somebody you don’t just leave without telling them anything.”

The clip then cuts to cohosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey welcoming the group of 30 singles who have decided to enter the pods in hopes of finding The One. Just like past iterations of the Netflix dating series, season 5 will begin with the cast getting to know each other one-on-one while not being able to see the person they’re talking to face to face.

Related: Everything to Know So Far About ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 5 After a dramatic season 4, Love Is Blind fans won’t have to wait long to watch more couples have a shot at love. In June 2023, two months after the season finale of season 4, Nick Lachey shared a teaser video with fans. “What’s incredible is that this love experiment has been working all around […]

“I could be finding my wife here,” Chris, a 28-year-old project manager, admits in a confessional.

While in the pods, several contestants joke around during the conversations. One person teases a proposal while another burps in the middle of a conversation. However, others get candid about their insecurities from their physical looks to their rocky dating history.

“My biggest insecurity? I got a bald ass head,” Izzy, a 31-year-old salesman quips.

After getting to know one another, the next phase in the dating series takes place as some contestants get down on one knee. If their partner accepts the blind proposal, the engaged couples will move in together in a tropical destination as they plan their respective weddings back home.

As the TV personalities gear up to walk down the aisle, they will be tested to see if the foundation they built in the pods is strong enough to last outside in the real world. While some duo may rise to the occasion, the trailer teases it won’t be easier for others as hurtful words are exchanged.

“In the past, I’ve been called too much,” Lydia, a 32-year-old geologist, confesses ahead of what appears to be her wedding day. “But I think that I am the right amount of me.”

In the season 5 synopsis, the show teases that the new couples will “face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns” that will put their connections to the test. The group will face challenges and pushback from their “protective families,” “skeptical friends,” and even some exes along the way.

Related: Status Check! Which 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Are Still Together? Forming a connection! Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that […]

“I’m just curious what someone 30 would be interested in a 24-year-old,” one concerned family member shares in a voiceover. “It’s phony,” quips another while financial discussions take place in the background.

While another family member notes that “Love is blind, I get that. But sometimes love wants to fly first class.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Watch the full trailer for Love Is Blind season 5 above.

Love Is Blind premieres Friday, September 22, on Netflix