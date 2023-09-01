Netflix has come under fire for claims that Love Is Blind contestants faced mistreatment while filming the reality show, but season 4 couple Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown have nothing but good things to say about their experience.

“I feel like all the producers that I worked with were very positive,” Brett exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, September 1, while promoting season 4 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which premiered the same day. “I felt like [they] had my back.”

Tiffany, who exchanged vows with Brett during season 4, echoed her husband’s sentiments. She recalled a producer reassuring her when she “became overwhelmed” on her wedding day because she “wasn’t happy [with] her dress” and was feeling the pressure of knowing that I have to make a big decision.”

She continued: “[The producer] pulled me to the side. She’s like, ‘My job is over with. This is about you. You don’t worry about them. You don’t worry about making anybody else happy. This is your decision. … I’m going to be here until you are happy with whatever you decide you want to do.’”

Tiffany said that the moment “meant a lot to her” because it “showed me that she was truly looking out for me and she [was a] true friend.”

While Tiffany and Brett sang production’s praises, other Love Is Blind alums don’t have the same warm and fuzzy feelings about their time on the series. In April, Business Insider published a report that featured multiple contestants claiming they were mistreated while filming the Netflix hit.

Season 2 star Danielle Ruhl — who wed Nick Thompson during the 2022 season before the pair split later that year — told the outlet that she had issues with production while in Mexico. She claimed that she began having a panic attack after producers barred her from attending an event for all the couples because there was a chance she’d contracted COVID-19.

Danielle then allegedly hid in the closet to avoid cameras and told producers she didn’t feel mentally stable enough to continue with the show. “I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself. I’ve tried committing suicide before,’” she recalled. “’I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this.’” Danielle claimed that production persuaded her to stay despite her expressing that she was experiencing suicidal ideation.

Danielle also claimed that there wasn’t enough food for contestants during the pods phase of the show. “I remember every time we’d get to the freaking kitchen, there’d be, like, one hard-boiled egg and it was a fight to see who could actually get the stuff,” she alleged.

Danielle Drouin, whose engagement to Rory Newbrough didn’t make it onto the show when she appeared on the debut season in 2020, claimed that long shooting hours made sleep hard to come by. “The sleep deprivation was real,” she said. “I feel like they do it on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want you on your edge.” (Drouin and Rory split shortly after their time filming the show.)

Love Is Blind’s production company, Kinetic Content, released a statement responding to the report.

“The well-being of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic,” the statement read. “We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the show, Tiffany only has one “small” regret about participating in the social experiment — she wishes she could’ve had a bigger bachelorette party.

“It’s such a short timeline, and because you have this dream of what you want the festivities leading up to your wedding day to look like, I wish I would’ve had all of my friends there, but they’re scattered all over the country [and] can’t fly in a moment’s notice,” she explained. “So, I wish I could have celebrated with those ones that have been by my side for years.”

Despite the minor setback, Tiffany told Us that she got the “best possible outcome” from Love Is Blind. “I got this handsome man,” she said.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Angela Cuseo

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.