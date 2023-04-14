Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind.

Three out of four couples said “I do” during the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind — but when did they make their final decision to tie the knot?

While Marshall Glaze and Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds had already called it quits before the weddings, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, and Micah Lussier and Paul Peden made decisions about their futures at the altar.

Did Bliss and Zack Get Married?

They do!

“I think we both had a pretty strong understanding of what we were gonna say when we got up there,” Zack, who was initially engaged to Irina Solomonova, told Us. “So I didn’t, honestly, have any concerns. It was intense, for sure, but we had spent a lot of time talking about, ‘Is this the right move? Are we doing the right thing here?’ So I think we both kind of had solidarity moving into the wedding.”

Did Chelsea and Kwame Get Married?

The duo exchanged vows, but Kwame told Us “a lot of thought went into” his decision.

“I think a couple days before though, I knew that I had to make up my mind because I felt like if I was on the fence on that day, I would’ve made a decision and then regretted it later,” he told Us. “So I just wanted to make sure I was solid in my decision. So we went ahead and actually got a lease to an apartment in Seattle a couple days before — we signed the day before the wedding. So we kind of just put ourselves in a position to know, like, ‘Hey, at least we’re willing to take this next step and see how it goes from here.’”

Chelsea, meanwhile, addressed the pair’s struggles pre-wedding.

“I really wanted him to be authentic and truly want to marry me. And yeah, I mean, there were moments when we were contemplating our families, right? When he was contemplating his mother[’s reaction]. I mean, there is no greater gift and love than your mom. And I understand that, and I believe that to be true as well,” she said. “So there was a moment when it was like, ‘Are we gonna stay true to ourselves and let our parents know that we’re doing this for us?’ [Yes.] And thankfully, you know, he made that decision and so did I.”

Did Micah and Paul Get Married?

The twosome were the only couple not to wed on the finale.

According to Paul, he was “super torn” up “until the very moment” he was at the altar. After insisting he go first, Micah was dumped.

“And I hadn’t made the decision, you know, as soon as it came out of my mouth, that’s when the decision was made,” Paul told Us. “I don’t regret it. It was the right call, I think, at the time, and it was a realization that while we did love who we were in that moment, there’s a lot more to marrying someone than just that.”

For her part, Micah shed light on why she insisted he was first to answer. “It was kind of the last chance [for Paul] to, like, show me that you’re willing to take the risk and take the jump,” she said. “And I think that having him answer first was really the only way to do that. I worried that, maybe, he would say yes if I said yes — and I really wanted him to answer from his heart. And I felt like it was kind of like, ‘Alright, show me or don’t.’”

Did Brett and Tiffany Get Married?

Brett told Us that he didn’t have “a drop of doubt” about getting married to Tiffany — despite his pants not being tailored correctly.

“It was a beautiful memory,” he said of the “surreal” nuptials. “I mean, that whole day was a little bit of chaos, you know, the whole pants fiasco. But at the end of the day, I think it was a beautiful moment. It wasn’t a position that I saw myself being in when I came to the show, but I’m happy I did.”

Tiffany added that she didn’t have concerns about what her beau would say.

“I felt like I really got to know Brett. I got to know him for who he is, and he would’ve shocked me if he said no,” she said. “But just being at the altar, I had no doubt in my mind that was who I wanted to be with.”

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix. The live reunion airs on the streaming service on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.