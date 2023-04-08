Sharing her truth! Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds has clarified when her breakup from Love Is Blind fiancé Marshall Glaze occurred in light of their dramatic love triangle with costar Joshua Demas.

“I have seen the latest episodes that have premiered on Love Is Blind and I must speak the truth. Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop,” Jackie, 27, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 8. “I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the [episode], I say, ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.’”

During the latest batch of Love Is Blind season 4 episodes, which dropped on Friday, April 7, viewers watched the dental assistant and Marshall, 27, call off their engagement after a series of heated arguments and Jackie even skipping her wedding dress fitting with the other show brides. The Netflix series then aired a scene of the marketing manager sharing his uncertainty about their wedding day after learning that Jackie did not show up to her appointment. Jackie, for her part, was next seen bonding with Josh, 31, in a coffee shop after he brought her roses. They sealed the outing with a kiss.

“I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the breakup but to restate, Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date,” the former bride-to-be concluded her Saturday statement.

After the two scenes aired in succession, fans watched Marshall and Jackie officially call off their engagement.

“I knew as soon as we came back from Mexico and we started living together that it wasn’t gonna work out between me and Marshall,” the California native exclusively told Us Weekly last month before the season premiere, disclosing when she knew the relationship was over. “[It was after he called me a ‘project’ to fix up] and then there was another comment that he had made, and I’m not gonna go into that because it’s very, very derogatory to a group.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She further claimed: “He made that comment and I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool. Once you disrespect me and call me out on my character, as a woman, I’m not standing for that. I’m outta here.’”

Marshall, for his part, has not publicly addressed the allegations about the seemingly unaired conversation.

The pair’s breakup conversation ended with the Baltimore native asking Jackie for her engagement ring back, which she promptly shut down. “As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring, Love Is Blind paid for all the rings,” she added in her social media upload without mentioning what she did with the diamond rock.

Once Jackie left the former couple’s shared residence, she revealed in a confessional that she might date Josh — or work on herself. The episode cut to black before further details about her current relationship status were revealed.

“I don’t have any ill will towards Jackie or Josh. We shared that experience for quite some time, and I’ll always have that to remember, and I am choosing to hold on to the good memories and let go of the hurtful ones and the one that ultimately ended us,” Marshall exclusively told Us in March, noting he felt blindsided by Jackie’s renewed interest in the construction project manager. “I think that’s best to just put that under the bridge and keep moving and put that in the rearview.”

Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes drop on Fridays.